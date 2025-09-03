Morning Update (03.09.2025)

📉 Wall Street closed lower as trade uncertainty and a weak ISM manufacturing report weighed on sentiment. Futures stay negative today (US500 -0.3%, EU50 -0.3%).
🇺🇸 Donald Trump said he will ask the Supreme Court for an expedited review after an appeals court ruled most of his tariffs illegal. He warned their removal would harm the U.S. economy and blamed the ruling for market declines. Enforcement is delayed until 14 October pending the Court’s decision.
🌍 Energy & Trade:
- U.S. LNG exports hit a record 9.33M tons in August 🚢, with Europe importing 66%.
- Demand in Asia and Latin America fell.
📊 Asia-Pacific Markets:
- AU200.cash -1.25% (4th day in the red)
- CHN.cash -1.1%, HK.cash -0.9%
- JP225 -0.55%, cushioned by exporter gains (Canon +0.5%)
📈 Economic Data:
- 🇦🇺 Australia’s Q2 GDP grew 0.6% q/q (vs forecast 0.5%) thanks to strong consumption and government spending.
- 🇰🇷 South Korea GDP also surprised at 0.7% q/q (forecast 0.6%).
- 🇨🇳 China’s Caixin services PMI jumped to a 15-month high at 53, though rising costs pressure margins.
💱 Forex:
- USD strengthened for the 2nd day, biggest gains vs EM currencies (USDPLN +0.2%).
- GBP under pressure after UK bond sell-off (GBPUSD -0.2% to 1.336).
- USDJPY +0.2%, AUDUSD -0.1%, EURUSD -0.1% to 1.1628.
🛢 Commodities:
- Oil corrected (Brent & WTI -0.4%), NatGas -0.5%.
- Gold cooled but holds above $3,500/oz ($3,530, -0.05%).
- Silver slipped to $40.69/oz (-0.5%).
Markets remain sensitive to trade headlines and fresh macro data — stay alert and trade wisely with NordFX!
