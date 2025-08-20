Morning Update | 19 August 2025

Asian markets started Tuesday calmly 😌, with focus still on talks at the White House 🏛️.

Discussions on Ukraine–Russia peace remain frozen ❄️, as both sides stand firm on their key conditions:

🇺🇦 Ukraine — restoring pre-war borders

🇷🇺 Russia — no foreign troops on Ukrainian soil.

The US, EU, and Ukraine are preparing detailed security guarantees within 10 days ⏳, while NATO confirmed that ground troop deployment was not part of the talks.

📉 Before Europe’s cash session, futures are slipping:

🇩🇪 DE40 -0.15%

-0.15% 🇺🇸 US500 -0.17%

S&P reaffirmed the US rating at AA+/A-1+ with a stable outlook, noting high deficits and rising debt 📑.

📆 Today’s macro calendar is light — investors are watching Canada’s CPI, corporate news, and geopolitical updates.

✨ Market snapshot:

Gold regains some ground, supported by a mild EUR/USD rebound 💶💵.

Forex: Low volatility, with the yen 🇯🇵 stronger and the Australian dollar 🇦🇺 weaker.

Low volatility, with the yen 🇯🇵 stronger and the Australian dollar 🇦🇺 weaker. Energy: Natural gas 🔥 -1.14% on forecasts of lower demand.

Natural gas 🔥 -1.14% on forecasts of lower demand. Crypto: Bitcoin 💎 -1.2%, Ethereum 🚀 -2.4%.

