Morning Update | 19 August 2025

Asian markets started Tuesday calmly 😌, with focus still on talks at the White House 🏛️.
Discussions on Ukraine–Russia peace remain frozen ❄️, as both sides stand firm on their key conditions:
🇺🇦 Ukraine — restoring pre-war borders
🇷🇺 Russia — no foreign troops on Ukrainian soil.
The US, EU, and Ukraine are preparing detailed security guarantees within 10 days ⏳, while NATO confirmed that ground troop deployment was not part of the talks.
📉 Before Europe’s cash session, futures are slipping:
- 🇩🇪 DE40 -0.15%
- 🇺🇸 US500 -0.17%
S&P reaffirmed the US rating at AA+/A-1+ with a stable outlook, noting high deficits and rising debt 📑.
📆 Today’s macro calendar is light — investors are watching Canada’s CPI, corporate news, and geopolitical updates.
✨ Market snapshot:
- Gold regains some ground, supported by a mild EUR/USD rebound 💶💵.
- Forex: Low volatility, with the yen 🇯🇵 stronger and the Australian dollar 🇦🇺 weaker.
- Energy: Natural gas 🔥 -1.14% on forecasts of lower demand.
- Crypto: Bitcoin 💎 -1.2%, Ethereum 🚀 -2.4%.
