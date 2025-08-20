Morning Update | 19 August 2025

Par : Medium
2025/08/20 14:43
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000543+0.07%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001233-18.82%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000021-4.54%
Light
LIGHT$0.2021-0.78%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005755-17.84%

Asian markets started Tuesday calmly 😌, with focus still on talks at the White House 🏛️.
Discussions on Ukraine–Russia peace remain frozen ❄️, as both sides stand firm on their key conditions:
🇺🇦 Ukraine — restoring pre-war borders
🇷🇺 Russia — no foreign troops on Ukrainian soil.

The US, EU, and Ukraine are preparing detailed security guarantees within 10 days ⏳, while NATO confirmed that ground troop deployment was not part of the talks.

📉 Before Europe’s cash session, futures are slipping:

  • 🇩🇪 DE40 -0.15%
  • 🇺🇸 US500 -0.17%

S&P reaffirmed the US rating at AA+/A-1+ with a stable outlook, noting high deficits and rising debt 📑.

📆 Today’s macro calendar is light — investors are watching Canada’s CPI, corporate news, and geopolitical updates.

Market snapshot:

  • Gold regains some ground, supported by a mild EUR/USD rebound 💶💵.
  • Forex: Low volatility, with the yen 🇯🇵 stronger and the Australian dollar 🇦🇺 weaker.
  • Energy: Natural gas 🔥 -1.14% on forecasts of lower demand.
  • Crypto: Bitcoin 💎 -1.2%, Ethereum 🚀 -2.4%.

Stay tuned with NordFX for timely updates and smart trading decisions 📈🤝

📊 Morning Update | 19 August 2025 🌏 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08447-2.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

SOL on-chain market begins to recover
Solana
SOL$181.48+0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002324+15.44%
Partager
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops