Morning Update (25.08.2025)

📈 Wall Street closed last week on a strong rebound:

S&P 500 +1.5% | Nasdaq +1.9% | DJIA +1.9% | Russell +3.86%

Powell’s dovish remarks on labour risks boosted hopes for a September rate cut. Futures today are softer (US500 -0.05%, EU50 -0.2%).

🌏 Asia-Pacific is rallying on rate-cut optimism:

🇨🇳 HSCEI +1.8% | Hang Seng +1.7% | 🇯🇵 Nikkei 225 +0.3% | 🇰🇷 Kospi +1% | 🇮🇳 Nifty 50 +0.3% | 🇦🇺 ASX200 flat

Chinese developers are soaring (Vanke +15%) on speculation of government-funded real estate support.

🛍 New Zealand retail sales surprised with +0.5% in Q2, led by electronics (+4.6%).

💱 Forex: Dollar index rebounded +0.15%. Safe-havens slipped (USDJPY +0.25%, USDCHF +0.2%), while EURUSD holds near 1.17 (-0.14%). AUD and NZD stay firm on risk appetite.

🥇 Metals: Gold $3,364 (-0.2%), Silver $38.82 (-0.15%), Platinum +0.2%.

⛽ Energy: Brent & WTI -0.2%, NatGas -1.8%. Trump warns of “massive sanctions” on Russia without a deal in 2 weeks.

💹 Crypto: selling pressure continues — Bitcoin $112,500 (-0.25%), Ethereum $4,722 (-1.35%), Dogecoin -2.2%, Sushi -1.9%, Chainlink -0.4%.

