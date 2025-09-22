David Johnston is the Lead Technologist & Code Maintainer at Morpheus, a decentralized network of AI agents. An early pioneer in AI and Web3, David coined the term “DApps” in 2013 when he wrote the first white paper on “Decentralized Applications”.David Johnston is the Lead Technologist & Code Maintainer at Morpheus, a decentralized network of AI agents. An early pioneer in AI and Web3, David coined the term “DApps” in 2013 when he wrote the first white paper on “Decentralized Applications”.

Morpheus – The Network For AI Agents

2025/09/22
David Johnston is the Lead Technologist & Code Maintainer at Morpheus, a decentralized network of AI agents. An early pioneer in AI and Web3, David coined the term “DApps” in 2013 when he wrote the first white paper on “Decentralized Applications”.

Why you should listen

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly advancing, but most of this progress is locked behind closed doors, controlled by a handful of tech giants. The result? Censored, centralized, fragile models that operate in walled gardens, with the most cutting-edge AI locked behind paywalls inaccessible to the majority of the world.

Morpheus is founded on the belief that AI should be uncensored, permissionless, and fully aligned with the values of the open-source, decentralized community. Morpheus is designed to incentivize the first open-source peer-to-peer network of personal general-purpose AI (smart agents).

The Morpheus network is powered by the MOR token, which rewards contributors who work together to build, maintain, and utilize the open-source decentralized AI infrastructure.

The Morpheus Compute utilizes the Lumerin protocol routing pattern to create a peer-to-peer, decentralized, and anonymous ecosystem for connecting AI users with AI models and agent compute providers.

By leveraging the Lumerin model, Morpheus lays the foundation for a decentralized, open-source AI ecosystem.

