Motörhead Charts A New Bestseller As The Band Celebrates Its Anniversary

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 02:04
Sidekick
K$0.1644+0.79%
Threshold
T$0.0164+1.61%
Union
U$0.00927-12.13%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004349+2.25%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.321-5.64%

Motörhead’s live album No Sleep at All debuts at No. 34 on the U.K.’s Official Rock & Metal Albums chart as part of the band’s fiftieth anniversary celebrations. (MANDATORY CREDIT Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images) British hard rock band Motorhead backstage at Reading Festival, 24th August 1979. L-R Phil Taylor, Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clark. (Photo by Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Motörhead split up a decade ago after member Lemmy passed away due to heart failure. The other musicians in the group simply didn’t think it was right to continue, and ever since the sad ending, the band’s place in hard rock and metal history remains firm.

Motörhead is celebrating 50 years since its founding in 1975, and a lot has been given to its devotees in the past several months. A decades-old collection finally becomes a bestseller on one list in the United Kingdom as people continue to celebrate the band’s legacy.

No Sleep at All Debuts

No Sleep at All, Motörhead’s live album, debuts on one tally in the U.K. this week. The project opens at No. 34 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart, becoming a top 40 bestseller in those styles.

A Collectible Anniversary Edition

The group’s third live album, originally released in October 1988 and recorded at the Giants of Rock festival in Finland, was recently reissued on black-and-white splatter vinyl. The collectible release quickly sold in large numbers as part of the band’s half-century anniversary celebrations.

Motörhead Scores Another Chart Win

No Sleep at All marks Motörhead’s forty-third title on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart and the group’s third debut of 2025 alone. In July, The Manticore Tapes arrived at No. 1. Earlier, in April, The Lost Tapes, Volume 6 — the sixth in that long-running series — opened at No. 10 before slipping away.

No Sleep ’til Hammersmith Returns

At the same time No Sleep at All debuts, another, connected title, No Sleep ’til Hammersmith, also reappears. The group’s first live set, released in the summer of 1981, was a huge win, as it reached No. 1 on the main albums chart. Now a bestseller again, it returns at No. 20 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums ranking, even outpacing the group’s debut.

No Sleep at All itself previously topped out at No. 2 on that same list, where it has now spent 10 frames. The live project debuted on the rock-only tally in January 2016, just a year after Lemmy’s passing, and it remains one of the band’s most celebrated live sets.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/09/motrhead-charts-a-new-bestseller-as-the-band-celebrates-its-anniversary/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

PANews June 22 news, according to CoinDesk, due to market concerns that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin fell below $100,000 on Sunday, hitting its lowest level since
MAY
MAY$0.04257+1.67%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06704-4.44%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:16
Partager
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
Gravity
G$0.01155-0.51%
Union
U$0.00932-11.40%
Solana
SOL$215.86+0.44%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:30
Partager
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10111+1.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK