Mouthwashing — A Surreal Space Horror Experience

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 23:15
Overview

Mouthwashing is a psychological space horror video game developed by Wrong Organ and published by Critical Reflex in 2024 for Windows, with console releases planned in 2025. It blends surreal storytelling, retro visuals, and unsettling atmosphere to create one of the most unique indie horror experiences of the year.

Story

The game is set on the cargo ship Tulpar, which has mysteriously crashed. The only cargo left on board is crates of mouthwash containing alcohol. Players follow the story through flashbacks and shifting perspectives: captain Curly before the crash and second pilot Jimmy afterward. The fragmented narrative, sudden scene changes, and glitch-like transitions keep players on edge, blurring reality with hallucination.

Gameplay & Style

  • First-person exploration with a focus on atmosphere and narrative.
  • Minimal combat — gameplay leans toward a walking simulator with puzzle elements.
  • Retro, low-poly visuals reminiscent of PlayStation 1 horror games.
  • Heavy inspiration from filmmakers like David Lynch and Dario Argento, creating a surreal and disorienting tone.

Reception

  • Widely praised on Steam as one of the standout indie horror titles of 2024.
  • Critics highlight its haunting atmosphere, experimental storytelling, and unique aesthetic.
  • Described as “an experience that lingers long after you finish”, Mouthwashing pushes narrative horror beyond conventional mechanics.
  • In late 2024, the game sparked debate when it was quietly de-indexed from Itch.io’s search results due to moderation and payment policy issues.
