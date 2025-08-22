Move Over Shiba Inu, SHIB Holders Are Accumulating Rival ETH Meme Coin Below $0.005 for Its Sky-High Potential

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:25
As Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces downward price pressure and increasing uncertainty in the market, a growing number of SHIB holders are shifting their attention and capital toward a rising meme coin contender: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Currently selling at only $0.0019 per token in its presale stage, LILPEPE is fast emerging as both a meme-driven movement and a genuine blockchain project with long-term prospects.

Investor Portfolios Diversify as SHIB Struggles

Shiba Inu, among the most popular meme coins in the cryptocurrency world, is selling at $0.00001297, which is a 5.82% decline in the last 24 hours.

This shift comes as SHIB experiences increased volatility and stagnation, with resistance forming around $0.0000137 and a key support zone near $0.0000125. Many traders are now looking for fresh narratives and Little Pepe may be providing exactly that.

What Makes Little Pepe Different?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is being launched on its own Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, with plans to offer quick transaction times, ultra-low fees, and an environment and ecosystem that makes development easy.

The Layer 2 solution will be compatible with popular Ethereum wallets and tools, as well as contain anti-sniper bot protection to avoid unintentional abuse of the token distribution. LILPEPE will fund emerging initiatives via its own “Meme Launchpad” that provides facilities to launch decentralized applications and meme tokens with the underlying liquidity-locking attribute and anti-rug pull. This investment theme of infrastructure and security is catching on with the investors who want more than a viral trend. Recently, the project has undergone an audit by Freshcoins.io whereby it got a trust score of 81.55, thus increasing the confidence of investors even more.

Presale Buzz and Strategic Giveaways

Little Pepe is currently in Presale Stage 10, selling at $0.0019, with Stage 11 set to raise the price to $0.0020. Stage 10 is almost sold out, with around 98.5% completion. Since the start of the presale, over 12.55 billion tokens have been sold, raising more than $18.95 million and showcasing strong community demand. This marks a 90% increase from its initial price of $0.0010 to the current stage, with the upcoming stage bringing the total rise to 100%.

LILPEPE is also celebrating its expansion through the organization of a giveaway worth $777,000, in which ten users have the chance of winning $77,000 worth of tokens each. It is open to investors who invest at least 100 dollars and undergo some simple social activities to generate another source of momentum and crowd participation. 

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/move-over-shiba-inu-shib-holders-are-accumulating-rival-eth-meme-coin-below-0-005-for-its-sky-high-potential/

