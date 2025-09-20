The post MP continues to report operating losses: Can it bounce back? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MP Materials Corp. (MP) has reported operating losses and negative operating margins for consecutive eight quarters, due to escalating costs. In 2024, the company’s cost of sales nearly doubled to $192.6 million from $92.7 million in 2023. Costs rose to around 94% of revenues in 2024 from just 37% a year earlier. This steep rise was due to higher production costs associated with the initial ramp of production of separated rare earth products.  In the first half of 2025, the cost of sales was up 29% from the year-ago period. Producing separated products is more cost extensive than producing rare earth concentrates due to the additional processing required. These additional costs pertain to chemical reagents, employee labor, maintenance expenses and consumables. The increase in MP Material’s costs also reflects the production of magnetic precursor products, specifically neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) metal at its Independence Facility. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were up 5% in 2024 as the company expanded its workforce to support the downstream expansion. In the first half of 2025, SG&A expenses were up 21%. This sharp escalation in both cost of sales and SG&A has driven total operating expenses higher for MP Materials leading to continued operating losses. As the company expands production of separated rare earth products at the Mountain Pass site and ramps up output of magnetic precursor products at the Independence Facility, the cost of sales is expected to stay elevated through 2025. Additionally, SG&A expenses are likely to rise further as MP continues investing in its downstream expansion. This will pressure its margins in the near term. Meanwhile, NdPr production volumes continue to increase with further progress on process optimization and ramp. This, higher production and sales volumes of NdPr in the ongoing quarter and consequently, sales volumes along with higher pricing, are expected to drive… The post MP continues to report operating losses: Can it bounce back? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MP Materials Corp. (MP) has reported operating losses and negative operating margins for consecutive eight quarters, due to escalating costs. In 2024, the company’s cost of sales nearly doubled to $192.6 million from $92.7 million in 2023. Costs rose to around 94% of revenues in 2024 from just 37% a year earlier. This steep rise was due to higher production costs associated with the initial ramp of production of separated rare earth products.  In the first half of 2025, the cost of sales was up 29% from the year-ago period. Producing separated products is more cost extensive than producing rare earth concentrates due to the additional processing required. These additional costs pertain to chemical reagents, employee labor, maintenance expenses and consumables. The increase in MP Material’s costs also reflects the production of magnetic precursor products, specifically neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) metal at its Independence Facility. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were up 5% in 2024 as the company expanded its workforce to support the downstream expansion. In the first half of 2025, SG&A expenses were up 21%. This sharp escalation in both cost of sales and SG&A has driven total operating expenses higher for MP Materials leading to continued operating losses. As the company expands production of separated rare earth products at the Mountain Pass site and ramps up output of magnetic precursor products at the Independence Facility, the cost of sales is expected to stay elevated through 2025. Additionally, SG&A expenses are likely to rise further as MP continues investing in its downstream expansion. This will pressure its margins in the near term. Meanwhile, NdPr production volumes continue to increase with further progress on process optimization and ramp. This, higher production and sales volumes of NdPr in the ongoing quarter and consequently, sales volumes along with higher pricing, are expected to drive…

MP continues to report operating losses: Can it bounce back?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 03:49
NEAR
NEAR$3.166-0.78%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009985-1.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08612-2.15%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05616-3.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017819+2.74%

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has reported operating losses and negative operating margins for consecutive eight quarters, due to escalating costs. 
In 2024, the company’s cost of sales nearly doubled to $192.6 million from $92.7 million in 2023. Costs rose to around 94% of revenues in 2024 from just 37% a year earlier. This steep rise was due to higher production costs associated with the initial ramp of production of separated rare earth products. 

In the first half of 2025, the cost of sales was up 29% from the year-ago period. Producing separated products is more cost extensive than producing rare earth concentrates due to the additional processing required. These additional costs pertain to chemical reagents, employee labor, maintenance expenses and consumables. The increase in MP Material’s costs also reflects the production of magnetic precursor products, specifically neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) metal at its Independence Facility.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were up 5% in 2024 as the company expanded its workforce to support the downstream expansion. In the first half of 2025, SG&A expenses were up 21%.

This sharp escalation in both cost of sales and SG&A has driven total operating expenses higher for MP Materials leading to continued operating losses. As the company expands production of separated rare earth products at the Mountain Pass site and ramps up output of magnetic precursor products at the Independence Facility, the cost of sales is expected to stay elevated through 2025. Additionally, SG&A expenses are likely to rise further as MP continues investing in its downstream expansion. This will pressure its margins in the near term.

Meanwhile, NdPr production volumes continue to increase with further progress on process optimization and ramp. This, higher production and sales volumes of NdPr in the ongoing quarter and consequently, sales volumes along with higher pricing, are expected to drive its NdPr revenues higher in the forthcoming quarterly performances. This is likely to provide some respite.

Margin trends of peers

Energy Fuels (UUUU) is a major producer of uranium in the United States and owns the White Mesa Mill, the only operating conventional uranium mill in the country. After making enhancements, the mill started producing separated NdPr in 2024 and has plans to start “heavy” rare earth oxide production by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Energy Fuels witnessed a 48% surge in its cost of sales to $21.8 million in the first half of 2025 due to higher costs related to the mining of lower-grade Heavy Mineral Sand products at the end of the Kwale mine life. Costs were a staggering 103% of its revenues. Total operating expenses surged 78% year over year to $73.5 million in the first half, attributed to a 193% surge in exploration, development and processing expenses and a 118% spike in SG&A expenses. Energy Fuels reported operating losses in both the quarters of 2025 due to lower sales as well as higher costs. 

In fiscal 2024, Energy Fuels saw a 208% increase in costs to $55.9 million (72% of its revenues) and total operating expenses had surged 79%. The company had reported an operating loss of $47.5 million in 2024. 

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (LYSDY) is engaged in the exploration, development, mining, extraction and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. Lynas recently reported full-year 2025 results for the year ended June 30, 2025. Cost of sales in fiscal 2025 moved up 29% year over year to AUD 426.7 million ($281.5 million). Costs of sales were 77% of revenues for the year.  Lynas reported an operating profit of AUD 6.2 million, ($4.09 million), 92% lower than the prior fiscal.

MP’s price performance, valuation and estimates

MP Materials’ shares have skyrocketed 362.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s 21.3% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MP is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 25.39X, a significant premium to the industry’s 1.18X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MP Materials’ 2025 earnings is pegged at a loss of 34 cents per share. However, the bottom-line estimate for 2026 is pegged at earnings of 91 cents per share, indicating a solid improvement. The estimates for both 2025 and 2026 have moved up in the past 60 days, as shown in the chart below.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/mp-continues-to-report-operating-losses-can-it-bounce-back-202509191306

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Türk futbolunun efsane ismi Hakan Çalhanoğlu, dünya genelinde 380.000 ağaç dikilmesine öncülük eden ve Google Play Store tarafından ödüllendirilen Web3 mobil oyunu My Lovely Planet (MLP)’e ortak oldu.Bu iş birliğiyle birlikte hayata geçirilen #PlayForTurkey kampanyasında, oyunda dikilen her ağaç gerçek dünyada da toprakla buluşacak. Gerçek dünyaya dokunan bir oyun deneyimi sunan Web3 mobil oyunu My […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04428-7.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017817+2.72%
Planet
PLANET$0.000000771-2.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 03:22
Partager
X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

The post X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity. Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts. The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals. X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money. Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site. The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network. This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities. The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08556-3.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-6.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017817+2.72%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 03:50
Partager
Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/20 04:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach