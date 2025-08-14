Mr. Chan Ho-lim, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong, has confirmed his attendance at the Hong Kong Blockchain Summit hosted by Newfire Technology.

PANews reported on August 14 that according to official news, Mr. Chan Ho-lim, Justice of the Peace and Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, has confirmed his attendance at the "Hong Kong Blockchain Summit Forum - and Xinhuo Technology Strategy Conference" hosted by Xinhuo Technology (1611.HK). The forum will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Hong Kong on August 27. The forum has invited representatives from well-known companies including UBS, CMB International, Tiger Securities, AWS, OSL, Alibaba Cloud, etc. to participate in core topic discussions and jointly explore the digital financial narrative under the new economic cycle.

It is reported that the forum topics will revolve around many hot topics such as the integration of RWA and the real economy, the prospects of stablecoins and PayFi, the compliance development of the digital asset industry, and future investment in the digital asset industry. In addition, Xinhuo Technology (1611.HK) will also announce a new strategic development plan at this conference and officially announce the group's new business layout and global business expansion plan.