Mr. Chan Ho-lim, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong, has confirmed his attendance at the Hong Kong Blockchain Summit hosted by Newfire Technology.

Par : PANews
2025/08/14 19:31
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008179-9.07%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000042-7.28%

PANews reported on August 14 that according to official news, Mr. Chan Ho-lim, Justice of the Peace and Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, has confirmed his attendance at the "Hong Kong Blockchain Summit Forum - and Xinhuo Technology Strategy Conference" hosted by Xinhuo Technology (1611.HK). The forum will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Hong Kong on August 27. The forum has invited representatives from well-known companies including UBS, CMB International, Tiger Securities, AWS, OSL, Alibaba Cloud, etc. to participate in core topic discussions and jointly explore the digital financial narrative under the new economic cycle.

It is reported that the forum topics will revolve around many hot topics such as the integration of RWA and the real economy, the prospects of stablecoins and PayFi, the compliance development of the digital asset industry, and future investment in the digital asset industry. In addition, Xinhuo Technology (1611.HK) will also announce a new strategic development plan at this conference and officially announce the group's new business layout and global business expansion plan.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010295-0.78%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,782.68-1.96%
MANTRA
OM$0.2386-2.61%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1162-2.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,195.17-3.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure