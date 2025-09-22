The post MSTR Adds More BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR) continued to add to its bitcoin BTC$113,122.43 stash last week, though it was a relatively small purchase. The company Monday said it bought another 850 BTC for $99.7 million, increasing its total holdings to 639,,825 coins. This purchase was made at an average price of $117,344 per bitcoin, lifting the company’s overall average purchase price to $73,971. This latest acquisition was funded through the issuance of perpetual preferred stock and common stock at-the-market (ATM), though about 80% of that funding was through common stock sales. Shares of MSTR were down 2.5% in premarket trading alongside a sizable slide in the price of bitcoin to about the $112,000. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/strategy-added-850-bitcoin-for-nearly-usd100m-last-weekThe post MSTR Adds More BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR) continued to add to its bitcoin BTC$113,122.43 stash last week, though it was a relatively small purchase. The company Monday said it bought another 850 BTC for $99.7 million, increasing its total holdings to 639,,825 coins. This purchase was made at an average price of $117,344 per bitcoin, lifting the company’s overall average purchase price to $73,971. This latest acquisition was funded through the issuance of perpetual preferred stock and common stock at-the-market (ATM), though about 80% of that funding was through common stock sales. Shares of MSTR were down 2.5% in premarket trading alongside a sizable slide in the price of bitcoin to about the $112,000. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/strategy-added-850-bitcoin-for-nearly-usd100m-last-week

MSTR Adds More BTC

2025/09/22 22:37

Strategy (MSTR) continued to add to its bitcoin BTC$113,122.43 stash last week, though it was a relatively small purchase.

The company Monday said it bought another 850 BTC for $99.7 million, increasing its total holdings to 639,,825 coins. This purchase was made at an average price of $117,344 per bitcoin, lifting the company’s overall average purchase price to $73,971.

This latest acquisition was funded through the issuance of perpetual preferred stock and common stock at-the-market (ATM), though about 80% of that funding was through common stock sales.

Shares of MSTR were down 2.5% in premarket trading alongside a sizable slide in the price of bitcoin to about the $112,000.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/strategy-added-850-bitcoin-for-nearly-usd100m-last-week

