MSTR Adds More BTC

Strategy (MSTR) continued to add to its bitcoin BTC$113,122.43 stash last week, though it was a relatively small purchase.

The company Monday said it bought another 850 BTC for $99.7 million, increasing its total holdings to 639,,825 coins. This purchase was made at an average price of $117,344 per bitcoin, lifting the company’s overall average purchase price to $73,971.

This latest acquisition was funded through the issuance of perpetual preferred stock and common stock at-the-market (ATM), though about 80% of that funding was through common stock sales.

Shares of MSTR were down 2.5% in premarket trading alongside a sizable slide in the price of bitcoin to about the $112,000.