The post MSTR down $8B this quarter despite inflows from global institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Strategy purchases by institutional wealth managers overseeing trillions of dollars, its MSTR common stock is languishing 38% below its 52-week high. Since the end of the second quarter of 2025 when many funds disclosed their purchases, MSTR has lost $8 billion in market cap despite these impressive inflows. This month, a division of the $1.3 trillion asset manager Northern Trust disclosed $31.6 million in MSTR purchases. Meanwhile, the $700 million BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased 1,831 MSTR, according to its most recent quarterly report. California’s State Teachers Retirement System as well as its Public Employees Retirement System disclosed more than $40 million worth of MSTR purchases in their financial disclosure last month. Vident Advisory LLC bought over $30 million per its August disclosure — as did BLKBRD Asset Management. Even Canadian retirement investors through Bank of Montreal have purchased MSTR this year. A division of French asset manager Amundi with $2.4 trillion in assets under management purchased over $300 million worth of MSTR this year. Institutions are buying as MSTR goes sideways Other wealth managers purchased MSTR as well, including Rothschild Investment LLC, Summit Financial LLC, SJS Investment Consulting Inc., Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC, Canal Capital Management LLC, Advisory Services Network LLC, and SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC. Although real-time reporting isn’t required, all of these funds added MSTR shares in their most recent fiscal reporting quarter. Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, also owns over $1.1 billion worth of MSTR, including an extra 1.81 million shares that it added this year. Read more: Michael Saylor says short seller deployed bots to bash MSTR Meanwhile, Tier 1 institutions like Vanguard, Blackrock, Morgan Stanley, UBS, State Street, Susquehanna, Jane Street, Citadel, and JP Morgan also own millions of shares apiece of MSTR… The post MSTR down $8B this quarter despite inflows from global institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Strategy purchases by institutional wealth managers overseeing trillions of dollars, its MSTR common stock is languishing 38% below its 52-week high. Since the end of the second quarter of 2025 when many funds disclosed their purchases, MSTR has lost $8 billion in market cap despite these impressive inflows. This month, a division of the $1.3 trillion asset manager Northern Trust disclosed $31.6 million in MSTR purchases. Meanwhile, the $700 million BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased 1,831 MSTR, according to its most recent quarterly report. California’s State Teachers Retirement System as well as its Public Employees Retirement System disclosed more than $40 million worth of MSTR purchases in their financial disclosure last month. Vident Advisory LLC bought over $30 million per its August disclosure — as did BLKBRD Asset Management. Even Canadian retirement investors through Bank of Montreal have purchased MSTR this year. A division of French asset manager Amundi with $2.4 trillion in assets under management purchased over $300 million worth of MSTR this year. Institutions are buying as MSTR goes sideways Other wealth managers purchased MSTR as well, including Rothschild Investment LLC, Summit Financial LLC, SJS Investment Consulting Inc., Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC, Canal Capital Management LLC, Advisory Services Network LLC, and SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC. Although real-time reporting isn’t required, all of these funds added MSTR shares in their most recent fiscal reporting quarter. Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, also owns over $1.1 billion worth of MSTR, including an extra 1.81 million shares that it added this year. Read more: Michael Saylor says short seller deployed bots to bash MSTR Meanwhile, Tier 1 institutions like Vanguard, Blackrock, Morgan Stanley, UBS, State Street, Susquehanna, Jane Street, Citadel, and JP Morgan also own millions of shares apiece of MSTR…

MSTR down $8B this quarter despite inflows from global institutions

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 03:06
1
1$0.014813+16.89%
Threshold
T$0.01556+0.25%
Bifrost
BNC$0.09746+1.63%
RealLink
REAL$0.06415+6.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004461-3.65%

Despite hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Strategy purchases by institutional wealth managers overseeing trillions of dollars, its MSTR common stock is languishing 38% below its 52-week high.

Since the end of the second quarter of 2025 when many funds disclosed their purchases, MSTR has lost $8 billion in market cap despite these impressive inflows.

This month, a division of the $1.3 trillion asset manager Northern Trust disclosed $31.6 million in MSTR purchases.

Meanwhile, the $700 million BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased 1,831 MSTR, according to its most recent quarterly report.

California’s State Teachers Retirement System as well as its Public Employees Retirement System disclosed more than $40 million worth of MSTR purchases in their financial disclosure last month.

Vident Advisory LLC bought over $30 million per its August disclosure — as did BLKBRD Asset Management.

Even Canadian retirement investors through Bank of Montreal have purchased MSTR this year.

A division of French asset manager Amundi with $2.4 trillion in assets under management purchased over $300 million worth of MSTR this year.

Institutions are buying as MSTR goes sideways

Other wealth managers purchased MSTR as well, including Rothschild Investment LLC, Summit Financial LLC, SJS Investment Consulting Inc., Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC, Canal Capital Management LLC, Advisory Services Network LLC, and SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC.

Although real-time reporting isn’t required, all of these funds added MSTR shares in their most recent fiscal reporting quarter.

Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, also owns over $1.1 billion worth of MSTR, including an extra 1.81 million shares that it added this year.

Read more: Michael Saylor says short seller deployed bots to bash MSTR

Meanwhile, Tier 1 institutions like Vanguard, Blackrock, Morgan Stanley, UBS, State Street, Susquehanna, Jane Street, Citadel, and JP Morgan also own millions of shares apiece of MSTR — often for the benefit of their clients, like brokerage customers who purchase their ETFs.

Collectively, these institutions hold tens of billions of dollars worth of MSTR common stock on behalf of their clients.

Protos previously summarized the global web of funds that own MSTR, including Nasdaq 100 index-tracking funds of which MSTR is a constituent. 

Unlike most stocks, Michael Saylor’s company benefits from passive, indexation flows.

Indeed, the majority of MSTR ownership is institutional in nature — including index-tracking ETFs and funds for clients seeking Nasdaq 100 exposure via traditional financial entities.

Although MSTR remains a constituent of the Nasdaq 100 and other indices, it unfortunately lost its recent bid to join the most prestigious index, the S&P 500. It hopes to qualify in an upcoming quarterly re-application.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/mstr-down-8b-this-quarter-despite-inflows-from-global-institutions/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.000278+26.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369-0.12%
Cardano
ADA$0.8207+1.08%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Partager
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.013809+0.36%
Threshold
T$0.01558+0.25%
Union
U$0.010282+1.46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Partager
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.386+0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007962-2.15%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff