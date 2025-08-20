MSTR Stock Plunges 7% as Saylor Reverses mNAV Dilution Promise

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/20 22:30

TLDR

  • MSTR stock crashes 7 percent on August 19 and closes at a four-month low of $336.
  • Michael Saylor reverses his earlier commitment and announces further equity dilution below the 2.5x mNAV mark.
  • The mNAV for MSTR stock drops sharply from 3.63x in November 2024 to 1.6x currently.
  • Investor Josh Mandell sells all his MSTR holdings and publicly criticizes Saylor for breaking his promise.
  • Ripple CTO David Schwartz also warns MSTR investors and criticizes the company’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy.

MicroStrategy stock declined sharply as Michael Saylor reversed his mNAV dilution stance, triggering investor backlash and market uncertainty. MSTR stock crashed 7% on August 19, closing at $336, marking its lowest level in four months. The drop followed an abrupt policy shift, sparking criticism and leading to heavy stock dumping by several key supporters.

MSTR Stock Falls as Trust Erodes

The mNAV for MSTR stock has dropped drastically from 3.63x in November 2024 to 1.6x now. This sharp decline came after Saylor announced a dilution plan below the previously committed 2.5x threshold. He defended the reversal as a move to fund more Bitcoin acquisitions amid capital shortages.

Several investors responded negatively, accusing Saylor of breaking earlier promises not to dilute equity under specific conditions. “He said they wouldn’t… and then he did,” said Josh Mandell, a prominent investor who exited his MSTR position. Mandell criticized Saylor’s credibility, stating he would no longer support the Strategy chairman.

The sudden mNAV policy shift led to a surge of investor exits and community backlash on social media platforms like X and Reddit. Many long-time MSTR holders condemned the reversal, labeling it dishonest and harmful. The dilution plan now threatens MSTR stock stability as the premium over Bitcoin narrows further.

Loyalty Wanes As Supporters Dump Shares

Loyal MSTR supporters have joined Mandell in publicly criticizing Saylor’s actions and cutting their holdings. David Joel Katz Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, also warned about potential Bitcoin pullbacks affecting MSTR stock performance. Schwartz further alleged that the company attempts to silence critics sharing concerns about its direction.

Disgruntled shareholders expressed growing unease as MSTR stock crashes under ongoing equity dilution fears. The move also drew attention on employee review platforms, where Strategy staff voiced dissatisfaction. On Glassdoor, one called the job “extremely disappointing,” while another termed the work environment “demoralizing.”

Vanguard reduced its Strategy stake by 10% during Q2, aligning with broader investor unease. The firm’s withdrawal reflected declining confidence following sustained MSTR stock underperformance. The recent market activity suggests a weakening belief in Saylor’s Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

Technical Breakdown Confirms Bearish Trend

CoinGape’s chart analysis showed MSTR stock broke key support at $360, confirming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. The technical outlook projects the next support at $300, which could further tighten the company’s Bitcoin premium. MSTR stock crashes again if that level fails to hold.

As Saylor ramps up dilution, concerns grow around Strategy’s ability to maintain investor trust and long-term support. The company’s premium-to-Bitcoin model faces pressure from falling stock value and rising skepticism.

The post MSTR Stock Plunges 7% as Saylor Reverses mNAV Dilution Promise appeared first on CoinCentral.

