Mu Changchun: The measurement framework of digital RMB should be upgraded

Par : PANews
2025/09/13 20:40
PANews reported on September 13 that according to Sina Finance, Mu Changchun, director of the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China, said at the 2025 Inclusion·Bund Conference "New Applications of Fintech and Innovation and Development of Central Bank Digital Currency" Insight Forum that in order to ensure that the money supply is consistent with economic growth and price expectations, and at the same time enhance the enthusiasm of commercial banks and users, the measurement framework of the digital RMB should be upgraded. At the same time, through business and technical features such as currency strings and global unified ledgers, better monetary services should be provided for the development of the real economy.

