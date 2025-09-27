Several applications for Solana ETFs incorporating staking features are expected to receive approval from U.S. regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci. This signals a potential uptick in institutional acceptance of Solana-based investment vehicles amid recent filings and market developments. Multiple asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, and Grayscale, filed amended S-1 documents [...]Several applications for Solana ETFs incorporating staking features are expected to receive approval from U.S. regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci. This signals a potential uptick in institutional acceptance of Solana-based investment vehicles amid recent filings and market developments. Multiple asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, and Grayscale, filed amended S-1 documents [...]

Multiple SOL Staking ETFs Could Be Approved Within 2 Weeks

2025/09/27 14:13
Several applications for Solana ETFs incorporating staking features are expected to receive approval from U.S. regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci. This signals a potential uptick in institutional acceptance of Solana-based investment vehicles amid recent filings and market developments.

  • Multiple asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, and Grayscale, filed amended S-1 documents for spot Solana ETFs with the SEC.
  • The first Solana staking ETF launched in the U.S. just over two months ago, recording significant trading volumes and inflows on debut.
  • Industry experts anticipate upcoming regulatory approvals could catalyze broader adoption of crypto ETFs, influencing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoin markets.
  • Recent filings indicate growing interest in staking-based crypto investment products, which may pave the way for spot Ethereum ETFs.
  • Regional inflows, especially in Europe’s Solana staking ETPs, highlight increasing global investor interest in Solana and DeFi assets.

Regulatory developments and strategic filings suggest that the U.S. might soon approve a wave of Solana-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), potentially shaping the future of crypto investment options. Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, highlighted that several firms—namely Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary Capital—filed amended S-1 disclosures with the SEC on Friday. These filings detail their plans for spot Solana ETFs, including staking features, signaling a strong institutional interest in Solana’s ecosystem.

First Solana Staking ETF Gains Traction

It’s worth noting that the first Solana staking ETF in the U.S. debuted just over two months ago, on the Cboe BZX Exchange, generating $33 million in trading volume and attracting $12 million in inflows on its first day. According to industry insights from Pantera Capital, Solana is “next in line for its institutional moment,” driven by under-allocation relative to Bitcoin and Ethereum in traditional portfolios.

Source: Nate Geraci

Geraci suggests October could be pivotal for the crypto markets, citing recent filings like the Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF and the SEC’s move to approve generic listing standards for crypto ETFs—an encouraging sign for future approvals.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Bitwise’s Solana staking ETP saw a remarkable $60 million in inflows over five trading days, underscoring rising investor interest in Solana’s DeFi ecosystem. Hunter Horsley, CIO of Bitwise Invest, emphasized that “Solana is on people’s minds,” reflecting growing demand for staking products beyond the U.S.

Potential Catalyst for Ethereum and Broader Altcoins

Analysts believe that the inclusion of staking features in recent ETF filings may bode well for similar offerings for Ethereum. Geraci pointed out that these developments could pave the way for spot ETH ETFs, as staking enhances yield opportunities and market appeal.

Experts, such as Markus Thielen of 10x Research, have highlighted that increased staking for Ethereum ETFs could significantly reshape the market landscape, potentially attracting institutional investors seeking exposure with added yield benefits. Despite numerous filings, the SEC continues to delay approvals for Ether ETFs that incorporate staking, with issuers awaiting regulatory clarity.

As regulatory patience and investor interest converge, the coming months may prove critical in expanding the mainstream acceptance of crypto-based investment vehicles, ultimately fostering a more dynamic and accessible cryptocurrency market.

