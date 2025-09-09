Murdochs Settle Succession Dispute With Blockbuster Deal

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:36
B
B$0.6345-0.73%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0271+1.34%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2956-6.79%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004898+3.81%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.66%

Topline

Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of billionaire News Corp. and Fox Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch, will gain control of his family’s media business, according to a statement, ending a years-long succession saga with a multibillion-dollar deal.

The settlement was announced Monday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Rupert and Lachlan agreed to a settlement with Lachlan’s siblings, Prudence, Elisabeth and James, giving Lachlan control of the family trust that includes controlling interests in Fox Corp. and News Corp., the latter of which is the publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

Prudence, Elisabeth and James will no longer be beneficiaries of the trust, according to a Fox Corp. statement, and will receive about $1.4 billion each, according to Bloomberg, which based the figure on Monday share prices of Fox and News Corp.

The settlement is valued at $3.3 billion, The New York Times reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the negotiations.

The current trust will sell 16.9 million Class B Fox shares and 14.2 million Class B News Corp. shares to fund the settlements, and will be dissolved.

A new trust for Lachlan will expire in 2050, ensuring Lachlan’s control of the media empire until that year, according to the statement.

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Forbes Valuation

We estimate Rupert and his family’s net worth at $24.4 billion as of Monday, up from $19.5 billion in 2024.

Key Background

Rupert’s initial succession plan involved dividing control of his media empire to his four eldest children. That changed in 2023 when Rupert sought to give Lachlan full control over the companies, provoking a lawsuit from Prudence, Elisabeth and James in 2024. Rupert’s attempted succession change failed in court as Lachlan’s siblings aimed to separate themselves from the conservative media empire that held politics they disagreed with. Settlement negotiations began early this year and details of the settlement were finalized late last week, the Times reported.

Further Reading

Rupert Murdoch’s Plan To Protect His Outlet’s Right-Wing Slant Rejected By Court, Report Says (Forbes)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/08/murdochs-resolve-succession-dispute-with-multibillion-dollar-deal-favoring-lachlan/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

Victims of the crypto scam were lured through messages and dating apps, then tricked into fake crypto investments.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.007--%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000747-0.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:40
Partager
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.591+0.31%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01507+2.30%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the Trump administration of using stablecoins and gold to devalue its $37 trillion in outstanding debt. An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US is strategically using crypto and gold to devalue its debt to “urgently address the declining trust in the dollar.”“The US is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt — $35 trillion. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system,” Anton Kobyakov said at a press briefing on Monday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, as reported by RussiaDirect. “As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the US plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense — this time by pushing everyone into the ‘crypto cloud,’” Kobyakov said. Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.591+0.31%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000486+3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1012-0.41%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 09:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

Solana gains 5% as Forward Industries reveals $1.6 billion SOL treasury plan

Spot gold stands above $3,650