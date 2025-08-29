Musaafer Brings Opulent Indian Fare From Every Indian State to Tribeca

Dishes at Musaafer New York, which opened in Tribeca in late August 2025 Musaafer

A luxurious Indian restaurant with interiors inspired by the Taj Mahal quietly opened in Tribeca this week, though reservations are quickly booking up.

Musaafer, a Houston-based Indian fine dining restaurant with one Michelin star, is now serving dishes from all 28 states of India at the base of the historic Hope Building at 131 Duane Street. This is the restaurant’s second location, and its first expansion from the original Houston Musaafer.

“When we first imagined bringing Musaafer to New York City, we were excited to introduce our artistry to new audiences,” says Mithu Malik, Musaafer’s CEO and Managing Partner. “The name Musaafer was taken from the Hindi and Urdu word for ‘traveler,’ and we can think of no better place to take the next step than here, where the city’s energy and shared appreciation for memorable experiences will match and enhance the essence of Musaafer.”

The main dining room at Musaafer New York Musaafer

Dining at Musaafer

Musaafer’s Tribeca menu includes many signature dishes, plus some New York inspired innovations, all available ala carte. Offerings include small bites, larger appetizers, and entrees focused on seafood, poultry, lamb, and beef. Vegetable-centric sides and a homemade bread menu are also served.

“At Musaafer, we strive to reinvent what Indian cuisine can be. India is vast and multicultural, and our menu reflects and honors that diversity,” says Chef Mayank Istwal. “Every dish tells its own story, and throughout my journey, I have met everyone from generational home cooks to professional chefs and artisans, and I bring their stories to you. Musaafer is indebted to that history, and we are dedicated to spotlighting the playfulness of Indian cuisine through our blend of tradition and modernity.”

Mussager’s menu highlights include a Nihari birria taco folding a corn tortilla with slow-cooked pulled lamb shank, Indian cheddar, red onion, and bone marrow consommé to dip the taco into. A Houston favorite, Mithu’s coriander shrimp, blends coconut, cilantro, shallots, turmeric, curry leaf, and copra pav with shrimp.

Familiar Indian dishes are elevated like the beef vindaloo featuring seared American wagyu sirloin, shallots, vindaloo sauce, roasted sesame and onion dressing on beef chili fried rice; and the butter chicken experience serving the iconic dish two ways: in a traditional creamy, tomato-based curry, and a luxurious green curry made with tomatillos.

Musaafer serves dishes from every state of India Musaafer

Musaafer’s Design

Musaafer New York spans over 10,000 square feet across two levels including the main dining room with various sections for more intimate couples and group seeating, plus two distinct lower level concepts: Saaqi, a subterranean bar, and an Chef’s Studio experience.

Delhi-based Chromed Studio designed Musaafer’s ornate space, inspired by vintage Indian architecture and iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal. Intriciate design transports diners to India with details including marble walls, mirrored ceilings, hand-painted panels, mother-of-pearl inlays, lotus flower chandeliers, and more artistically intriguing details.