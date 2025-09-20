The post Musk’s xAI Will Reportedly Be Valued At $200 Billion After Latest Funding Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI will hold a funding round valuing the company at $200 billion, according to CNBC, keeping up with or nearing massive valuations from competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI. The funding round was first reported by CNBC. (Photo by VINCENT FEURAY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts xAI will raise $10 billion in the funding round, CNBC reported, citing unnamed sources who spoke with “Squawk on the Street” co-anchor David Faber. The fundraise follows a $5 billion debt raise that was part of a larger, $10 billion debt and equity round directed by Morgan Stanley, bringing xAI’s valuation to roughly $150 billion, CNBC added. A $200 billion valuation would bring xAI above Anthropic’s $183 billion valuation secured this month. However, Musk’s startup will still trail behind Sam Altman’s OpenAI, which held a funding round earlier this year valuing it at $300 billion and is now eyeing a secondary share selloff that could value it at $500 billion. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/19/elon-musks-xai-could-be-valued-at-200-billion-after-10-billion-funding-round-report-says/The post Musk’s xAI Will Reportedly Be Valued At $200 Billion After Latest Funding Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI will hold a funding round valuing the company at $200 billion, according to CNBC, keeping up with or nearing massive valuations from competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI. The funding round was first reported by CNBC. (Photo by VINCENT FEURAY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts xAI will raise $10 billion in the funding round, CNBC reported, citing unnamed sources who spoke with “Squawk on the Street” co-anchor David Faber. The fundraise follows a $5 billion debt raise that was part of a larger, $10 billion debt and equity round directed by Morgan Stanley, bringing xAI’s valuation to roughly $150 billion, CNBC added. A $200 billion valuation would bring xAI above Anthropic’s $183 billion valuation secured this month. However, Musk’s startup will still trail behind Sam Altman’s OpenAI, which held a funding round earlier this year valuing it at $300 billion and is now eyeing a secondary share selloff that could value it at $500 billion. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/19/elon-musks-xai-could-be-valued-at-200-billion-after-10-billion-funding-round-report-says/

Musk’s xAI Will Reportedly Be Valued At $200 Billion After Latest Funding Round

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:46
Topline

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI will hold a funding round valuing the company at $200 billion, according to CNBC, keeping up with or nearing massive valuations from competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI.

The funding round was first reported by CNBC. (Photo by VINCENT FEURAY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

xAI will raise $10 billion in the funding round, CNBC reported, citing unnamed sources who spoke with “Squawk on the Street” co-anchor David Faber.

The fundraise follows a $5 billion debt raise that was part of a larger, $10 billion debt and equity round directed by Morgan Stanley, bringing xAI’s valuation to roughly $150 billion, CNBC added.

A $200 billion valuation would bring xAI above Anthropic’s $183 billion valuation secured this month.

However, Musk’s startup will still trail behind Sam Altman’s OpenAI, which held a funding round earlier this year valuing it at $300 billion and is now eyeing a secondary share selloff that could value it at $500 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/19/elon-musks-xai-could-be-valued-at-200-billion-after-10-billion-funding-round-report-says/

