Must-Know API Integration Patterns for React Developers

API integration with React is more than simply fetching data; it's about building a solid application, which will grow over time.

Photo by Piotr Makowski on Unsplash

Unfortunately, this is also where many projects get weak; with users spamming the servers in retry loops, improper error messages, and/or annoying loading states.

This is a list of the main API integration patterns and strategies that every React developer needs to understand and be able to do clearly.

1. Error Management that Builds Trust

Users don’t care when a certain API is down at any one moment in time; they care about you and how you react to it. Having sound error strategies can help build some sense of trust.

What to think about: