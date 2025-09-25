Mutuum Finance (MUTM): The $0.035 DeFi Crypto Leaving Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Dust in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a crypto veteran, but its 2025 price performance has been marked by high volatility with little upside. That’s in contrast to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is gaining investors’ notice. At a presale price of $0.035, MUTM is constructing a DeFi lending-and-borrowing protocol that promises real-world adoption and long-term use. Mutuum Finance is in presale stage 6 and can be purchased at $0.035.

The project has soared past $16.2 million and over 16,550 distinct holders have registered. With experts predicting the ability to deliver over-the-top gains, Mutuum Finance is expected to easily surpass Shiba Inu (SHIB) and ranks among the best bet tokens to follow in the current cycle.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weakens As Momentum Continues to Decline

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is worth approximately $0.00001247 on 22 September 2025 and fell 4% in the last 24 hours. The new token action shows backing away from points of resistance, with major markers like realized volatility falling to approximately 64%, an all-time low since December 2023, and this is a marker of reduced speculative activity and less volatile oscillations. Support remains at $0.000011, but up to $0.000015–$0.000020 becomes increasingly likely to require new demand or triggers. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is argued to be a growth potential standard in the current cycle.

Presale Frenzy and Investor Enthusiasm

Mutuum Finance has gained strong interest during Stage Six of their presale at $0.035, 16.17% higher than the previous round. The demand from the investors has also been at an all-time high with more than 16,550 investors and more than $16.2 million raised so far.

Enhancing the growth, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program in a bid to further secure the platform. The bugs are ranked into four levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, in a bid to cover every possibility of vulnerability.

It is built around strong security at the expense of user security and scalability on any collateralized asset. It operates with fixed collateral ratios, lending limits, and deposit limits. Undercollateralized positions are closed efficiently using incentivized liquidations made possible by penalties and guarantee remediation charges for stabilizing the system.

Collateral effectiveness is optimized by Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios, particularly for high-collateral financing. Reserve mechanisms are used to create a buffer against market instability, and excess reserves can be invested in volatile assets in the aim of offsetting instability.

DeFi Lending for All

Mutuum Finance has developed a lending platform which benefits lenders and borrowers equally. The platform supports Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending models with scalability, manipulation resistance, and access to retail and institutional investors.

In a bid to deviate from traditional DeFi protocols, Mutuum Finance continues rewarding early users in a $100,000 giveaway contest, where 10 users have a chance to win $10,000 MUTM. As a two-way lending protocol, it presents lenders and borrowers with tangible benefits, upholding its vision of being an open, transparent platform for all market participants.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is taking over Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) position in 2025 since investors are increasingly attracted to projects with real DeFi use case and growth potential. Stage 6 tokens are available for $0.035, with presale already exceeding $16.2M and having 16,550+ holders. With a $50K CertiK bug bounty, robust collateral protection, and both P2C and P2P lending models, MUTM is made scalable, secure, and mass adoption-capable. Despite Shiba Inu struggling with upside capped at $0.00001247, MUTM is expected by experts for out-of-proportion returns this cycle. Don’t miss your Stage 6 tokens today before the next price explosion.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance