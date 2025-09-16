Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs Pepe Coin (PEPE): Which One Will Pump Like Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 15:30
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001309-0.15%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002047+5.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0136-1.44%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008102+2.53%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000561-6.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.010219+2.47%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001079-0.55%

Investors are once again searching for the next token that can replicate the historic rally of Shiba Inu (SHIB). While Pepe Coin (PEPE) had its viral stint as a memecoin phenomenon, most experts think its explosive upside is already in the rearview mirror. 

That clears the way for newer coins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi coin focused on real-world borrowing and lending use case. The project has raised over $15.80 million from over 16,320 backers on presale. As opposed to hype-based memecoins, Mutuum Finance matches new market entry with practical use cases in the real world, rendering it a token with far more long-term pump prospects than PEPE.

Pepe Coin Holds Steady as Meme Market Matures

Pepe (PEPE) currently trades at $0.000012, which is in keeping with its position as a meme-driven asset that has already seen robust viral pumps in the earlier stages of its life cycle. While trading volumes suggest the token remains the object of active speculation, a consensus among most market pundits is that its most extreme gains may be behind it, with future price action ever-more tied to retail-driven cycles rather than underlying growth. 

As attention starts to turn across the broader market, comparisons are being made more and more between PEPE’s longer-term trajectory and momentum gathering behind newer project Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance Presale Gain Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to be on fire in presale phase six, building huge momentum with volumes of investors still skyrocketing. The project is already past 16,320 registered owners and has eclipsed $15.80 million in locked-up capital, with recent developments suggesting that the momentum will continue to build. This type of monumental jump is a clear indication of growing investors’ confidence as the platform continues to move ever closer towards going live.

Strategic Value for Early Birds

Not only are investors buying at the presale price positioning themselves for tokens at significantly lower cost, but they’re also setting themselves up for astronomical short-term returns of up to 300 percent on launch day one, and even greater long-term potential as the ecosystem continues to expand.

Early adopters are rallying behind a project founded on a strongly future-facing dual lending model, longevity-long-term-conceived stablecoin, fully audited and open-source codebase, and tokenomics to generate scarcity and appreciation. Put all of them together, and Mutuum Finance is a strongly capable contender to revolutionize the next level of DeFi innovation.

Bug Bounty Program Securing Security

In a further move towards ensuring security in its ecosystem, Mutuum Finance has partnered with CertiK to launch an official bug bounty program with a $50,000 USDT bounty pool.

Reward is offered at four severities, namely critical, major, minor, and low, to ensure vulnerability of all types can be identified and eliminated. By opening itself up to external developer and researcher review of its platform, Mutuum opens itself up to the newest security controls, incorporating security and confidence in its investor base.

Risk Controls Embedded and Market Provisions

Mutuum Tiered Loan-to-Value ratios and liquidation levels are determined by the volatility of the underlying collateral.

Less volatile assets allow for more borrowing, while riskier tokens have less available borrowing. The second stability comes from reserve multipliers, which range from around 10 percent for low-volatility instruments to as much as 35 percent for riskier instruments. The system is impressively well-balanced between access and safety, and further market participation is enabled while containing systemic risk.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) made its impression on the meme coin boom, but like Shiba Inu (SHIB), its biggest pump in its history may be in its rearview mirror. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is new, utility-driven, and built to expand beyond hype. Already in Presale Stage 6 at $0.035, MUTM has collected $15.80M from 16,320+ investors, showing immense momentum. MUTM will outpump PEPE, secure your tokens before the next presale price increase.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Partager
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06299-0.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1317-0.50%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Partager
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-1.53%
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession