Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs Shiba Inu (SHIB): Which is the Next Crypto to Hit $1 in 2025?

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/31 01:30
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001232+1.90%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001559-1.26%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000563+0.35%

As the crypto market gears up for a potentially explosive 2025, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing attention with its innovative approach to decentralized lending and drawing comparisons to Shiba Inu (SHIB). Investors are closely watching whether this emerging DeFi coin could break past key milestones, including the coveted $1 mark, amid rising interest in next-generation blockchain finance. The ETH-based DeFi token is at presale stage 6 at a price of $0.035. 

It will be up by 14.29% to $0.04 in stage 7. Investors who enter in this phase will get at least 400% returns when the token is listed. Mutuum Finance has already crossed more than $15.15 million and over 15800 investors. Mutuum finance could  outpace SHIB’s established influence this year.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holds Steady Amid Market Shifts

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently priced at $0.0000126 and continues to maintain its position as one of the leading meme-based cryptocurrencies. Recent trends show its trading volume slowing, and analysts expect SHIB to move gradually rather than see sudden spikes in the near term. For 2025, projections suggest a modest range of potential growth as its ecosystem, including Shibarium, develops further. At the same time, attention in the market is also being drawn toward new DeFi projects like Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Two-Tier DeFi Lending Framework

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an innovative non-custodial DeFi protocol. The project is capable of Peer-to-Contract lending and Peer-to-Peer lending with great flexibility and efficiency of operations. Peer-to-Contract utilizes the smart contract feature to lend with minimal or no human interference. Peer-to-Peer eliminates middlemen and has lenders and borrowers directly transact and exchange with each other. The model is extremely easy to handle risky assets like meme coins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Success

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is blazing with presale making headlines. It is currently at stage 6 at $0.035. It will also shoot up by 14.29% to $0.04 in the next phase. Investor demand is rising with the project already reaching over $15.15 million and already boasting a token holder base of over 15800.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) USD-Pegged Stablecoin

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is launching its new overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. With a strong and long-lasting foundation, the stablecoin has extremely high chances of being safe and stable for several decades to come. The project also boasts a 95.0 trust score as indicated by a Certik audit.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also introduced its Bug Bounty Program with a reward of $50,000 USDT. It has four severities to be resolved that are critical, major, minor, and low.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is conducting a $100,000 giveaway as it wishes to expand its community. 10 lucky individuals who participate in the giveaway will get an opportunity to win MUTM tokens to the value of $10,000.

A Strategy for Sustainable Development

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has designed its tokenomics with one intention in mind: to generate long-term value, sustain market health and liquidity, and protect against long-term inflation. Instead of striving for short-term gain, the project is designed to offer steady growth and stability over the long term.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised over $15.15 million with more than 15,800 investors already joining at Stage 6, priced at $0.035. With its dual lending model, CertiK-audited platform, and upcoming USD-pegged stablecoin, the project positions itself as a serious coin for 2025’s DeFi growth story. The next stage will lift the token price to $0.04, making this a strategic time to enter before further appreciation.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.346+0.95%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0177-2.90%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289+3.78%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1658-2.06%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
Partager
IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited (formerly Iris Energy), a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, has finally resolved its multi-year legal dispute with NYDIG over $107.8 million in defaulted loans linked to about 35,000 Antminer S19 Bitcoin mining equipment.  According to IREN Limited’s annual report from Thursday, the company has agreed to pay $20 million to NYDIG to settle the […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.07914+7.92%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0009332-3.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal