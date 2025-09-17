Mutuum (MUTM) Surpasses $15.8 Million In Presale As Phase 6 Reaches 40%

Advertisement





Mutuum (MUTM), an emerging project in the defi sector, has secured over $15.8 million in its ongoing presale, while also attracting more than 16,300 holders.

The presale, now in Phase 6, has already reached 40 percent completion, highlighting the strong momentum behind the project as it prepares to bring its lending-and-borrowing platform to market. Unlike many tokens that exist purely as speculative assets, Mutuum is focused on delivering real utility. The project is building a decentralized ecosystem that enables users to earn income from idle assets or borrow against their holdings without relinquishing custody or relying on intermediaries. Initially launching on Ethereum with plans for expansion to other blockchains, the platform’s model enables, for example, a long-term ETH holder to borrow USDT against their ETH and later reclaim the collateral once the loan is repaid—all through smart contracts designed to safeguard funds.

The Role of the MUTM Token

The backbone of this system is the MUTM token, an ERC-20 asset with a fixed supply of four billion. Nearly half of this allocation is being released through a tiered presale structure, with token prices increasing at each stage.

Early participants who purchased at $0.01 in Phase 1 have already seen significant returns, while the current Phase 6 price of $0.035 remains below the planned listing value of $0.06.

A Dual-Market Approach to Lending

What sets Mutuum apart is its dual-market design. The first, known as Peer-to-Contract, is a pooled liquidity system where users deposit tokens into a smart contract that borrowers can access instantly. Interest rates adjust dynamically based on demand, making it suitable for major cryptocurrencies such as ETH and USDC.

The second, Peer-to-Peer, allows lenders and borrowers to set their own terms, including loan duration, collateral type, and interest rates. Each agreement is locked within its own vault, ensuring isolation from other transactions. Together, these two markets provide both the efficiency of pooled lending and the flexibility of tailored contracts.

How the Protocol Keeps Users in Control

At its core, the platform’s design ensures users stay in control of their assets at all times. Lenders receive mtTokens when they deposit funds, which represent their position and earn interest over time. These receipts can be redeemed at any moment for the underlying asset plus interest, or even used across other defi platforms.

Borrowers, on the other hand, unlock liquidity by posting collateral worth more than the loan amount, with the system automatically releasing the collateral once repayment is made. This over-collateralized structure allows users to access credit without selling their holdings or revealing personal data.

Roadmap and Future Developments

Looking ahead, the team behind Mutuum is concentrating on finalizing its core lending engine and preparing for a public testnet rollout. This stage will give developers and community members the chance to trial real lending flows, while independent auditors carry out security assessments.

Beyond launch, the roadmap includes integration with cost-efficient Layer-2 networks, the introduction of an over-collateralized USD-pegged stablecoin to deepen liquidity, and a buy-and-distribute initiative that will use platform revenues to purchase MUTM tokens for redistribution to stakers.

Turning Early Momentum into Adoption

Mutuum aims to position itself as more than just another token by pairing strong presale traction with a clear product pipeline.

With its combination of pooled and peer-to-peer markets, a carefully structured token economy, and a commitment to security and transparency, the project is preparing to turn early momentum into long-term adoption.