mXRP rolls out as the first fully DeFi-compatible XRP yield product

2025/09/22 20:11
Midas, in partnership with Axelar and Hyperithm, has launched mXRP, the first XRP yield product of its kind that is fully composable in DeFi.

  • mXRP lets users mint a transferable ERC-20 token by depositing XRP as collateral, tracking market-neutral yield strategies.
  • The product targets a 6–8% base yield paid in XRP, with additional returns possible through deployment across DeFi protocols.
  • The launch comes amid a surge in XRP yield offerings, but unlike traditional “Earn” products, mXRP stands out as fully DeFi-compatible, offering composable utility.

Tokenization platform Midas has launched mXRP, a tokenized XRP product that operates on the XRP Ledger’s EVM sidechain, with infrastructure and interoperability provided by Axelar.

Users can create mXRP by depositing XRP as collateral, which then follows the performance of underlying yield strategies such as market-making and liquidity provision. Hyperithm, a third-party asset manager, will act as the “risk curator,” managing these strategies, Dennis Dinkelmeyer, co-founder and CEO of Midas, told The Block. The product targets a base yield of 6–8% paid out in XRP.

In addition to the base yield, users can deploy mXRP across DeFi protocols to maximize earnings from their XRP holdings. “Much of the XRP supply has been dormant for years; mXRP provides a transparent mechanism for users to access onchain strategies,” Dinkelmeyer explained. 

Georgios Vlachos, co-founder of Axelar, described the structure as making mXRP a “perpetual buyer” of XRP, with yield generated from strategies used to purchase additional XRP that is then distributed to mXRP holders. Vlachos added that if mXRP’s AUM grow to $10 billion by June next year, the product could generate $700 million in annual buying pressure for XRP.

Access to mXRP is restricted in the U.S., U.K., and other sanctioned jurisdictions.

How mXRP sets itself apart in XRP yield market

The launch of mXRP comes amid a rising number of XRP-focused yield products entering the market, such as Doppler Finance’s self-custody XRPfi Prime, which unlocks yield within a hardware wallet, and XRP yield accounts recently launched by MoreMarkets.

However, as Dinkelmeyer explained, those “Earn” products function like traditional savings or lending accounts, whereas mXRP is a transferable ERC-20 token compatible with DeFi. “That composability gives mXRP real utility beyond just holding it,” he said.

It’s also worth noting that XRP yield is beginning to attract significant institutional interest. Notably, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has recently partnered with Flare to deploy $100 million in XRP through Flare’s scalable FAssets framework, generating institutional-grade yield while reinvesting returns into its holdings.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin's next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the "zone of max delta pain", a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin's next decisive move will likely form around the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
