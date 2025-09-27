The post mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 27 September 2025 | 07:03 For years, XRP has ranked among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies but played only a minor role in decentralized finance. That dynamic may be shifting. A new staking product called mXRP has drawn in millions of tokens within days of its release, signaling untapped demand from holders who want their assets to work harder. The vault designed for mXRP originally opened with room for 6.5 million XRP but quickly maxed out. Developers raised the cap to 10 million, and nearly $20 million worth of tokens are now locked inside. The speed of adoption points to a community eager to explore yield opportunities after years of inactivity. mXRP functions as a wrapped version of XRP that lives on an Ethereum-compatible sidechain. Instead of sitting idle, the coins are deposited into strategies overseen by independent managers, with results flowing back into the value of the new token. This design gives holders exposure to activities like liquidity provisioning while still keeping a link to the underlying XRP. The project comes from tokenization platform Midas, which argues that a large portion of XRP supply has gone unused for too long. By bridging into DeFi environments, the asset can finally participate in the kind of applications that have long powered Ethereum’s ecosystem. Cross-chain infrastructure provider Axelar sees the initiative as part of a broader trend. Its co-founder Sergey Gorbunov noted that linking XRP to other blockchains expands its reach far beyond its native ledger, a step that could make the token relevant in areas like lending, stablecoin liquidity, and more. Other developers share that vision. Flare Network recently rolled out FXRP, another wrapped format designed to plug XRP into decentralized applications. Together with mXRP, these tools hint at a shift in how one of crypto’s oldest assets may evolve —… The post mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 27 September 2025 | 07:03 For years, XRP has ranked among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies but played only a minor role in decentralized finance. That dynamic may be shifting. A new staking product called mXRP has drawn in millions of tokens within days of its release, signaling untapped demand from holders who want their assets to work harder. The vault designed for mXRP originally opened with room for 6.5 million XRP but quickly maxed out. Developers raised the cap to 10 million, and nearly $20 million worth of tokens are now locked inside. The speed of adoption points to a community eager to explore yield opportunities after years of inactivity. mXRP functions as a wrapped version of XRP that lives on an Ethereum-compatible sidechain. Instead of sitting idle, the coins are deposited into strategies overseen by independent managers, with results flowing back into the value of the new token. This design gives holders exposure to activities like liquidity provisioning while still keeping a link to the underlying XRP. The project comes from tokenization platform Midas, which argues that a large portion of XRP supply has gone unused for too long. By bridging into DeFi environments, the asset can finally participate in the kind of applications that have long powered Ethereum’s ecosystem. Cross-chain infrastructure provider Axelar sees the initiative as part of a broader trend. Its co-founder Sergey Gorbunov noted that linking XRP to other blockchains expands its reach far beyond its native ledger, a step that could make the token relevant in areas like lending, stablecoin liquidity, and more. Other developers share that vision. Flare Network recently rolled out FXRP, another wrapped format designed to plug XRP into decentralized applications. Together with mXRP, these tools hint at a shift in how one of crypto’s oldest assets may evolve —…

mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes

2025/09/27 12:06
  • 27 September 2025
  • 07:03

For years, XRP has ranked among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies but played only a minor role in decentralized finance.

That dynamic may be shifting. A new staking product called mXRP has drawn in millions of tokens within days of its release, signaling untapped demand from holders who want their assets to work harder.

The vault designed for mXRP originally opened with room for 6.5 million XRP but quickly maxed out. Developers raised the cap to 10 million, and nearly $20 million worth of tokens are now locked inside. The speed of adoption points to a community eager to explore yield opportunities after years of inactivity.

mXRP functions as a wrapped version of XRP that lives on an Ethereum-compatible sidechain. Instead of sitting idle, the coins are deposited into strategies overseen by independent managers, with results flowing back into the value of the new token. This design gives holders exposure to activities like liquidity provisioning while still keeping a link to the underlying XRP.

The project comes from tokenization platform Midas, which argues that a large portion of XRP supply has gone unused for too long. By bridging into DeFi environments, the asset can finally participate in the kind of applications that have long powered Ethereum’s ecosystem.

Cross-chain infrastructure provider Axelar sees the initiative as part of a broader trend. Its co-founder Sergey Gorbunov noted that linking XRP to other blockchains expands its reach far beyond its native ledger, a step that could make the token relevant in areas like lending, stablecoin liquidity, and more.

Other developers share that vision. Flare Network recently rolled out FXRP, another wrapped format designed to plug XRP into decentralized applications. Together with mXRP, these tools hint at a shift in how one of crypto’s oldest assets may evolve — from a payments token into an active player in the wider DeFi economy.

