My Chemical Romance’s Album Hits A New All-Time High

My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade jumps 13 spots to a new high on the U.K.’s Official Album Sales chart, nearly two decades after release. Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards  Pre-Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

In a little over a year, My Chemical Romance’s album The Black Parade will turn 20. That set helped turn the emo and alternative favorites into household figures, and for a while, it looked like the group was on its way to becoming one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

The outfit would split up just a few years later, but The Black Parade is still present on a number of charts in the United Kingdom to this day. The My Chemical Romance set is on the rise this frame, and it’s a greater sales success than ever before.

The Black Parade Reaches a New Peak

The Black Parade jumps 13 spaces north on the Official Album Sales chart, which ranks the bestselling full-lengths and EPs throughout the U.K. on any format. My Chemical Romance brings its years-old project to a never-before-seen high point as purchases increase.

The Black Parade Debuted Nearly a Decade Ago

The set first launched on the Official Album Sales chart in October 2016, when the My Chemical Romance project opened at No. 91, repeated in that position, and then disappeared. In 2022, the title returned and reached new highs two weeks in a row, and then once again vanished. Now, The Black Parade has been present on the Official Album Sales ranking for two turns in a row, and the current one marks the title’s most impressive yet.

My Chemical Romance’s Album Climbs Everywhere

The same rock collection also climbs on two other tallies in the U.K. My Chemical Romance nearly pushes the title back into the highest tier on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart, as The Black Parade lifts from No. 13 to No. 12. At the same time, it finds its way to No. 70 on the Official Physical Albums tally — the same position it lands in on the general sales roster.

The Black Parade’s Tenure on Multiple Tallies

While The Black Parade has only spent half a dozen frames on the Official Album Sales chart, it’s enjoyed a much longer lifespan on the other two rankings where it can currently be found. The Black Parade is up to 69 frames on the Official Physical Albums list — 10 times as long as its sales roster run — and more than 640 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums list. That means The Black Parade has managed a 100-times longer tenure on the genre-specific list than on the ranking of the bestselling titles of any style, language, or format in the U.K.

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge and The Black Parade

My Chemical Romance occupies two spaces on all three charts this week. As The Black Parade climbs, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, the group’s breakout set, declines. The two titles sit next to one another on the Official Physical Albums roster, while Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge does live inside the top 10 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart.