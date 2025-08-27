My Chemical Romance’s Classic Finally Becomes A Top 40 Bestseller

2025/08/27
My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade rises to No. 38 on the U.K. Album Sales chart, its highest placement since release nearly 20 years ago. MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 21: My Chemical Romance posed backstage in Milan on November 21 2006. L-R Ray Toro, Frank Iero,Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Bob Bryar (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Redferns

My Chemical Romance hasn’t released a new album in 15 years, but the group’s fanbase is still massive and involved. The rockers are currently on tour in the United States on the Long Live the Black Parade venture, in celebration of the outfit’s 2006 full-length The Black Parade.

My Chemical Romance recently finally unveiled U.K. dates on the trek, which will take place next July. While followers of the band in the United Kingdom have a long time to wait before they get to see the rockers perform again, the excitement around the reveal helps The Black Parade become a bestseller again.

The Black Parade Becomes a Top 40 Bestseller

The Black Parade soars on the Official Album Sales chart, the U.K.’s list of the top-selling full-lengths and EPs. This frame, the project rockets from No. 70 to No. 38. That’s a never-before-seen high for the title on that list.

Only a Handful of Weeks on the Chart

My Chemical Romance has only kept The Black Parade on the Official Album Sales chart for seven non-consecutive weeks throughout the years. The title debuted in October 2016, and just last frame it climbed to its high point of No. 70. Now, it’s finally become a top 40 bestseller, almost 20 years after it was initially shared with the world.

The Black Parade Trails Three Cheers fro Sweet Revenge

Even as it reaches the top 40, The Black Parade still stands as My Chemical Romance’s lowest-peaking title on the Official Album Sales chart. The group’s Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge hit No. 5 after debuting in June of this year. At the same time that The Black Parade launched, a hybrid called The Black Parade/Living With Ghosts opened at No. 11. That project only managed to hold on for one stay before disappearing.

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge and May Death Never Stop You

Three full-lengths by My Chemical Romance appear on U.K. charts this week, and The Black Parade is the biggest winner of the bunch. The project climbs on a trio of tallies and returns to just as many. Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge lives on four rosters, while May Death Never Stop You finds its way back to the main albums tally once more.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/26/my-chemical-romances-classic-finally-becomes-a-top-40-bestseller/

