My UX improvements for Flipper Zero

2025/09/01 13:39
Here are 7 ways to improve the UX of Flipper Zero — making it easier for new users to get started while keeping existing users more engaged as they explore its features.

1. Simplify the menus and the first-time experience

Currently, the menus are overloaded with too much information and technical jargon. It can be confusing, and users often have to dig through the documentation on the official website just to understand the basics. The onboarding process can be made smoother by presenting information more clearly. For example:

\

  • Group and rename menu items with plain, task-based labels instead of technical terms:

  • “Remote Control” for Infrared, Sub-GHz;

  • “Cards & Keys” for NFC, RFID, iButton;

  • “Hardware” for GPIO;

  • “Computers” for BadUSB, U2F.

    Example of a simplified menu with grouping and renaming of items

    \

  • Hide rarely used features behind a “More actions” button, and move extra explanations into an “Info” section. Users can access details only when they need them. QR codes linking to detailed official documentation could also make this more convenient.

    Example of simplifying the Sub-GHz menu by moving rarely used functions under the “More actions” button, and placing extra information in “Info” with a link and QR code to documentation

\

  • Add a short tutorial for first-time use to introduce users to the device’s core capabilities.

    Onboarding example

    Alternatively, offer two interface modes:

  • Beginner Mode — with simplified functionality and hints;

  • Pro Mode — with the full feature set.

    Ask users which mode they want when they first power on the device, and allow switching between modes later in the settings.

    Example of a mode selection screen

2. Use familiar design patterns

Flipper Zero is a unique device, and by default it implies a steep learning curve for the user. This learning process can be made much easier by applying familiar design patterns, such as:

1. Standard icons and terminology.

  • Use commonly accepted terms like “More actions” instead of “Extra actions” in the RFID menu. Replace vague labels like “OK” with clearer ones such as “Save,” “Set,” or “Apply” when saving a PIN code. Example of using commonly accepted button names — “More actions” and “Set” instead of “Extra actions” and “OK” in the RFID menu and PIN saving screen
  • For selected items in a list, a checkmark icon is the familiar choice — not “(*)”. Example of a familiar checkmark icon for a selected option in Flipper Zero and Playdate menus

2. Recognizable navigation structure

  • Add headers (breadcrumbs) in object menus so users always know where they are. This is especially useful for tools with similar sets of buttons, such as Sub-GHz and 125 kHz RFID. Example of headers in the Sub-GHz and 125 kHz RFID object menus
  • Always show a clear way to go back. For example, in the PIN setup screen or the Mifare Classic 1K info window, the exit path isn’t obvious. Examples of PIN setup and Mifare Classic 1K info screens with a visible “Back” button

3. Predictable interactions

  • The round Back button should always return one step back, as described in the documentation — but this rule doesn’t hold in every confirmation window e.g., in Settings → Storage. Example of inconsistency with documentation regarding the round Back button — it doesn’t work in confirmation windows in Settings → Storage

  • For On/Off states, a toggle switch is the most familiar option. It immediately communicates that only two states exist: on or off. Example of an On/Off toggle in Flipper Zero, iOS, and Steam Deck settings

  • The word “arrows” in the PIN setup menu forces the user to stop and think about what’s meant. Adding arrow icons would make this far more intuitive. Example with arrow icons give clear understanding for PIN code entry

  • In most interfaces, scrolling stops at the first and last item in a list or keyboard. This lets users quickly jump to the beginning or end and allows “blind” operation. On Flipper Zero, however, scrolling is continuous (wraparound). Continuous (wraparound) scroll in Flipper Zero Example of scrolling with stops at the first and last item in a list or keyboard on Steam Deck

    \

3. Follow a consistent design system

The lack of a systematic approach across the interface forces the user to “re-learn” on every new screen, as if each one were a different UI. This lowers efficiency and slows down interactions. A proper design system should include:

1. A standardized set of components

  • For example, use a single, consistent icon style to represent the joystick’s arrow button. Every new variation makes users stop and think about what the icon means.

    Example of using a single, unified icon style for joystick arrows (instead of 4 different styles for the same button)

    \

  • Apply a unified style for menu headers so that navigation feels predictable across the device. Example of a unified style for menu headers

2. Screen templates.

  • Confirmation windows should always follow the same structure:

  • Title;

  • Description;

  • Buttons: “Confirm” and “Cancel”.

    Example of a consistent template for confirmation windows

    \

  • Menus should also follow a consistent template. Currently, some screens have headers while others don’t.

    Example of a consistent menu template — with headers

    \

  • The order of actions within object menus should be standardized. For example, if the 125 kHz RFID menu sets the pattern with the order: Read → Saved → Add Manually → Extra Actions, then the NFC menu should follow the same logic: Read → Extract MF Keys → Saved → Add Manually → Extra Actions. Example of a shared template for similar menus, such as NFC and 125 kHz RFIDExample of a shared template for similar menus, such as NFC and 125 kHz RFID

Consistency in terminology.

  • Right now, the same action is labeled differently in different places:

  • Read / Learn

  • Info / About

  • Cancel / Go back

  • Delete / Remove

    Example of consistent naming for identical actions

    \

  • Even within a single section, terms can shift. For example, in Infrared, you add a “Remote” but save a “Button”. This inconsistency creates unnecessary confusion. Example of consistent naming of objects across all windows in the Infrared section

4. Allow users to recover deleted items

In complex systems like this, it’s crucial to give users the right to make mistakes — so they don’t feel afraid to experiment and can learn faster. Having the option to restore a recently deleted item would be very useful.

Currently, when something is deleted, the system only displays “Deleted”, without telling the user what was removed, and without an option to undo the action. This creates anxiety and slows down learning. Example of a deletion confirmation window with the option to restore the deleted item

5. Provide fast and clear feedback

Timely, understandable feedback is key. Users should always see clear visual cues that reflect the results of their actions. This reduces anxiety and builds trust in the system.

\

  • Card scanning example: At the moment, it’s unclear whether the scanning process is still running or already finished, leaving the user uncertain about whether to keep waiting. Continuous animation for reading an RFID card in Flipper Zero

  • Drag & drop example: The selected item looks almost identical to the unselected one, making it hard to read the action. Adding more spacing from the screen edge and an arrow pointing to the active element would provide a clear visual cue.

    Example of clear visual highlighting for the selected item in drag & drop functionality

6. Offer flexible menu settings

Flipper Zero already has many different settings, making it fairly customizable. However, there’s one key feature missing: the ability to hide rarely used menu items. This would let users declutter their interface and focus only on the tools they use most, making daily interactions smoother and less distracting.

Example of customizing which items appear in the main menu

7. Add gamification

Flipper Zero is a powerful and complex product, and learning it can feel overwhelming. To keep users motivated, the experience could be balanced with dopamine boosts in the form of achievements and rewards.

1. Progress tracking

The device already has a character — the dolphin, that levels up with frequent use. However, it’s not clear how the system works. What exactly should I do to earn more points? How many points are left until the next level? Where can I view my history of earned points? Example of a progress bar with concrete values for user level in Flipper Zero and Steam Deck

2. Challenges and competitions

Currently, leveling up is the only “achievement,” and there’s no way to share progress. This removes any real motivation to reach new levels. It would be much more engaging to:

  • Add specific achievements, such as “Successfully copied 13 NFC cards” or “Copied 5 different types of devices.”

  • Allow users to share their achievements with the community and track stats on the official Flipper website — similar to how Steam Deck tracks achievements.

    Steam Deck badges

Conclusion

Flipper Zero is a powerful device with a rich and unique set of capabilities, but mastering it requires significant effort from the user. This process could be made much smoother by applying well-established UX principles — simplifying where possible, and leaving complexity only where it’s truly justified.

