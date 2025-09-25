Myriad Launches Revenue Share Program for Predictors and Builders

In brief Myriad is now offering rewards in USDC and Myriad Points through a Share to Earn program.

When a user predicts on a USDC market using a referral link, the referrer receives 1% of the user’s buy volume in USDC, while also receiving Myriad Points.

The protocol is also opening its revenue share program up to developers who build applications that integrate with Myriad using its Builder Ecosystem.

Prediction market protocol Myriad is now offering USDC and Myriad Points rewards for users through a new Share to Earn model, and extending revenue sharing to developers using the Myriad Builder Ecosystem.

“Myriad’s goal has always been to create a dynamic participatory model that fairly rewards all participants in its ecosystem,” DASTAN co-founder and COO Ilan Hazan told Decrypt. “Our on-chain revenue share system ensures that rewards are distributed in a transparent and inclusive manner,” he said, adding that, “We only win together.”

(Disclaimer: Myriad is operated by Decrypt’s parent company DASTAN)

The revenue sharing program rewards users who invite others to trade on Myriad’s USDC markets through their personal referral link.

To get started, click on the “Share to Earn” button on any USDC market page to copy your referral link. When someone signs up or trades through your referral link, you’ll automatically start earning rewards.

USDC rewards

Myriad Share to Earn. Image: Myriad

Myriad users can earn both USDC and Myriad Points rewards through the Share to Earn program.

When a user predicts on a USDC market using a referral link, the referrer receives 1% of the user’s buy volume in USDC. USDC rewards accumulate, with rewards paid out on the first Monday of each month when they reach $500 or more. Payment amounts are reset once a payment is made, and users who don’t reach the minimum $500 payout value will continue to accumulate until the next payout period.

Points rewards

As well as rewards in the USDC stablecoin, referrers receive Myriad Points when users sign up and predict on Myriad USDC markets using their referral link.

Referrers receive 100 Points for every $1 USDC that referrers buy in SZN 2, with points counting towards the referrer’s REF SCORE in the Myriad leaderboard.

Myriad noted that abuse of the Share to Earn rewards system may result in “disqualification at our discretion,” and added that details of the program may evolve throughout SZN 2.

Further details on the Share to Earn program can be found on the Myriad FAQ.

“For our creator and revenue share programs, we wanted to start with something more inclusive,” the prediction market protocol tweeted, adding that, “Users are our primary focus right now while we grow.”

The protocol added that it is opening its revenue share program up to developers who are looking to build applications that integrate with Myriad using its Builder Ecosystem. “If you’re building on MYRIAD and have an application/interface where users can interact with markets, let us know,” Myriad noted in a follow-up tweet,” adding that, “we’d love to pass that 1% on to you too!”