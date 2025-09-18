Myriad Users Bet Big on Rekt’s Next Drink Drop With MoonPay

2025/09/18
In brief

  • Myriad Markets lets traders bet on how fast Rekt’s next sparkling water drop will sell out.
  • The Rekt brand now spans a meme coin, NFTs, drinks, merch, and live events.
  • Holders get perks like early access to flavors, blending crypto culture with IRL hype.

Will the next batch of Rekt Drinks—a “Moon Crush” flavor created with crypto payments firm MoonPay—sell out in under five minutes? Users on Myriad, a prediction market developed by Decrypt‘s parent company Dastan, are currently weighing that question, with money shifting the consensus up and down as predictors take in market sentiment and other cues.

If you believe the crowd on Myriad, the odds at the time of this writing say “no,” though the margin was so slim that earlier in the day, bettors said “yes.” Either way, traders are staking real money on the beverage brand’s next drop.

It’s a fitting way to measure the hype around REKT, a project that started as crypto culture’s inside joke and has become something much bigger: a meme token, an NFT collection, a sparkling water brand, and a Web3-native lifestyle experiment all rolled into one.

Rekt, the drink

If you’ve seen cans of Rekt in your feed, then you know they lean into the joke. Each can is a pastel-colored piece of meme art, emblazoned with “REKT”—crypto slang for being totally wrecked by a bad trade.

The drink itself is a zero-alcohol, zero-caffeine sparkling water, launched with the tagline “born on the blockchain, brewed for real life.” The first public drop sold more than 222,000 cans in under 48 hours across 32 countries. New flavors—like Moon Crush and Based Lime—are rolled out as limited editions, and holders of Rekt NFTs or tokens often get early access.

REKT, the token

The REKT token lives on Ethereum, with a meme-friendly 420.69 trillion total supply. It’s traded on decentralized exchanges and sits at a market cap of around $350 million.

The token gives holders early access to product drops, merch, and events, and ties into the broader Rektguy NFT ecosystem, a collection that’s done about 40K ETH in trading volume—about $180 million worth as of this writing—and counts Snoop Dogg and Steve Aoki among its holders.

Culture meets commerce

Rekt isn’t just selling drinks. It’s selling membership in a club where crypto-native humor spills into IRL experiences—merch, events, podcasts (“Rekt Radio”), and yes, even beverage distribution; some SKUs are stocked in 7-Eleven locations in L.A. (Disclosure: A number of principals at Dastan, owner of Myriad and Decrypt, are REKT holders.)

The Rekt team frames it as a “cultural flywheel”: the meme feeds the drink, the drink feeds the meme, and the token ties them together. If you own Rekt, you’re not just a holder—you’re part of the punchline.

Why prediction markets matter

Prediction markets like Myriad are an ideal fit for projects like this. They capture sentiment in real time—not just likes or retweets, but actual staked convictions. If traders are putting money on Rekt’s next drop selling out in minutes, that’s arguably a sharper signal than a Twitter poll or Discord emoji count.

Myriad users are still weighing the question, but if Moon Crush sells out fast, then expect the narrative to keep feeding itself: token up, cans gone, memes flying, and probably another prediction market right after.

Disclaimer

The views and opinions expressed by the author are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice.

