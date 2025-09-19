MyStonks and cryptocurrency data analysis platform CoinAnk reach strategic cooperation

This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026

The post This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has approved a framework for the streamlined adoption of digital asset products in the United States on Wednesday, allowing exchanges to list and trade commodity-based trust shares without requiring a rule change to be filed first. This marks a significant milestone, opening the door for a surge in spot altcoin ETFs in the coming months. As a result, anticipation is building around institutional liquidity flows to the altcoin market – but which projects could perform the best? Many analysts are betting on Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) as a potential 1000x opportunity. It has not yet launched on exchanges, so it’s not immediately eligible for a spot ETF like some of the larger altcoins. That said, its use case positions it at the forefront of blockchain innovation, which signals huge potential for price gains as institutional capital rotates through the altcoin market. The project is developing the world’s first ZK-rollup-powered Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain, addressing Bitcoin’s key issues of slow speeds and limited functionality while maintaining its renowned characteristics of security and immutability. SEC Approves Generic ETF Listing Standards The SEC has approved a proposed 19b-4 rule change from Cboe’s BZX exchange, Nasdaq, and NYSE Arca to standardize listing requirements for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and streamline the process for public trading. According to Bloomberg ETF expert James Seyffart, this move paves the way for a “wave of spot crypto ETP launches in the coming weeks and months.” WOW. The SEC has approved Generic Listing Standards for “Commodity Based Trust Shares” aka includes crypto ETPs. This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for. Get ready for a wave of spot crypto ETP launches in coming weeks and months. pic.twitter.com/xDKCuj41mc — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 17, 2025 Under the new listing standards, commodities must meet one of three conditions…