MyStonks CMO Keaton Hu: The coexistence of multiple stablecoins is not a flaw, but a necessity for a decentralized ecosystem

Par : PANews
2025/09/07 16:34
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21545-0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.010966+1.69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+3.83%
Multichain
MULTI$0.059-17.71%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001948+2.74%

PANews reported on September 7th that, according to official sources, MyStonks Chief Marketing Officer Keaton Hu shared his views on the future development of stablecoins at the 2025 Taipei Blockchain Week (TBW) roundtable forum, "Building a Key Piece of the Blockchain Payment Puzzle: Opportunities and Challenges of Stablecoins." He stated, "The MyStonks platform has achieved daily trading volume exceeding $200 million in just five months since its launch, and the growth of stablecoins has played a decisive role in this growth. Unlike traditional brokerages that incur high fees of up to 1% for multi-fiat currency conversions, stablecoins like USDT and USDC enable virtually frictionless on-chain transactions, significantly reducing costs. Stablecoins not only improve efficiency but also enable global investors to participate equally in trading US stocks, US bonds, and leading stocks from various countries, truly bringing global assets online. Stablecoins for specific verticals hold unique potential, such as cross-border trade settlement stablecoins or innovative stablecoins with interest-bearing features, which will create differentiated competitive advantages in the future. The coexistence of multiple stablecoins is not a flaw, but an inevitable requirement of a decentralized ecosystem."

Taipei Blockchain Week, Asia's leading blockchain event, focused on the integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence with the theme "Onboard AI" this year, attracting over 200 global Web3 and AI leaders and renowned institutions. As a gold sponsor of the conference, MyStonks actively promotes stablecoin applications and on-chain asset innovation, showcasing the vast potential of stablecoins in the global capital market through its innovative trading platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09-34.06%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06657+0.81%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Partager
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

The meme coin market is rewriting the playbook in 2025, and investors are asking one big question: what are the […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.73718+0.55%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02691-0.44%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/07 16:15
Partager
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.2+0.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.15862+2.05%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Telegram&#039;s Pavel Durov approved to leave France temporarily