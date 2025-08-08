MyStonks has completed the filing of the U.S. Security Token Offering (STO)

Par : PANews
2025/08/08 16:13
PANews reported on August 8th that MyStonks has officially announced the successful completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing regulatory approval to issue security tokens to accredited U.S. investors. This significant milestone signifies the platform's full compliance with stringent compliance standards across core aspects, including product architecture, information disclosure, investor eligibility, and asset custody, solidifying the legal and trustworthy foundation of digital securities products.

As one of the few trading platforms in the world to have completed this certification, MyStonks, with its leading technological innovation and deep compliance investment, has laid a solid foundation for its future strategic layout in the global digital securities issuance, asset custody and trading fields, and promoted the large-scale application of security tokens.

This filing not only enhances market investment security and transparency, but also demonstrates MyStonks' leadership in digital asset compliance innovation and blockchain finance. The platform will continue to prioritize compliance and drive technology to build a world-leading digital securities ecosystem.

