MyStonks launches a contract trading competition for US stock tokens with a total prize pool of $19,000

Par : PANews
2025/09/09 14:58
Union
U$0.00999-5.21%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.161+1.84%
FORM
FORM$3.0485-24.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01337+3.80%
Major
MAJOR$0.16106-0.58%

PANews reported on September 9th that according to official news, MyStonks launched the first "Contract King of Glory Championship" with a total prize pool of 19,000 US dollars. The event will be held from September 9th to September 23rd. During the event, users only need to have a cumulative trading volume of ≥ 10,000 U for the US stock token contract (Perp) launched on the platform and click to register, which will be regarded as a valid participating account.

MyStonks has set up four major prize pools to cover different types of traders: Tactical Masters (7500 U), Profit Domination (7500 U), Volume King (3000 U), and Counter-Index Assist (1000 U). All rewards will be distributed within 7 working days after the competition in the form of the platform's popular US stock tokens.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE for $68 million, becoming the largest single Dogecoin treasury in operation. NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at approximately $68 million, as part of its newly launched Official…
DOGE
DOGE$0.24083+3.24%
Particl
PART$0.2056+3.52%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/09 16:07
Partager
California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

The DOJ said that a California man was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay $26.8 million in restitution.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0071+0.85%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 15:30
Partager
Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

TLDR: Chainalysis expands XRPL coverage to include 260,000+ tokens, widening compliance monitoring beyond XRP itself. XRPL has processed over 3.3 billion transactions since 2012, maintaining nearly 200 validators worldwide. New token tracking covers IOUs, XLS-20 NFTs, and multi-purpose tokens similar to ERC-1155 standards. Users can monitor XRPL tokens in Chainalysis KYT, Reactor, and entity screening [...] The post Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP appeared first on Blockonomi.
ELIS
XLS$0.0018-5.26%
XRP
XRP$3.0079+2.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01338+3.88%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/09 16:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Cloud Mining For Consistent Daily Profits: FY Energy Leads the 2025 Passive Income Wave With A $20 Free Trial Bonus