MYX Finance Bull Run Continues: Best Altcoins to Buy Today

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 02:45
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002361+2.47%
MYX Finance
MYX$17.05495+43.62%
bull-653a2bd8d99db

MYX Finance is having a great week. The native MYX token of this DeFi perpetuals DEX has rocketed over 1,700% since last Tuesday, posting a new all-time high of $17.95 today. And with nearly $880 million in spot trading volume since yesterday, it’s one of the most active altcoins on the market.

But what’s behind MYX’s monster run? It’s a perfect storm of hype, fundamental catalysts, and good old-fashioned short squeezes. A Trump-linked token listing, a massive token airdrop, and the upcoming V2 upgrade promising zero-slippage trading have all boosted demand.

MYX Finance

Yet explosive runs like this rarely last. MYX’s daily and weekly charts are looking seriously overbought, and smart traders are already starting to rotate their profits elsewhere.

That trend is prompting a big question: what are the best altcoins to buy today? While MYX gets all the headlines, projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Ethena might be quietly setting up for their own bull runs.

1. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is getting talked up as a top altcoin pick right now, mainly because it’s pitching itself as a “true” Bitcoin Layer-2 solution. Instead of messing with Bitcoin’s core code, it anchors its security to the main blockchain while deploying an SVM-style execution layer and rollup-like batching.

In simple terms? Bitcoin Hyper aims to process thousands of transactions per second with instant finality and lower fees – all while letting developers build smart contracts and dApps that actually use BTC.

The project’s presale has already raised $14.6 million at $0.012885 per token, and whales are starting to get involved; one just invested over $13,000 in a single buy. That kind of backing tells you investors are betting on the Bitcoin Layer-2 narrative in a big way.

If Bitcoin Hyper delivers on its 2025 mainnet and exchange listing plans, it could kickstart a whole new wave of BTC-native DeFi, payments, and even Web3 games. Staking is already available via the presale at APYs of up to 75%. So, for anyone looking beyond MYX’s bull run, HYPER might be one of the cleanest bets on utility-driven growth. Visit Bitcoin Hyper Presale.

2. Best Wallet Token (BEST)

Next up is Best Wallet Token (BEST), which is interesting because it’s tied to an ecosystem that’s already thriving. Best Wallet is a non-custodial, no-KYC mobile crypto wallet app that supports 60+ blockchains – and packs in everything from token swaps and cross-chain routing to staking and portfolio tracking.

Holding the BEST token gets you real perks inside the Best Wallet app: lower trading fees, better staking yields, governance rights, and early access to vetted crypto presales. Plus, in the future, it’ll be tied to a crypto debit card offering up to 8% cashback.

Best Wallet Token benefits

That combination – a live, widely-used product plus a token with instant utility – is rare. Best Wallet has already been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times and has strong app store ratings, meaning BEST isn’t starting from zero.

The Best Wallet Token presale has already raised $15.6 million, and BEST tokens are on offer for just $0.025615 each (with an 85% APY for staking). With a clear use case in an app that people already use, this could be one of the best altcoins to buy today. Visit Best Wallet Token Presale.

3. Ethena (ENA)

Ethena (ENA) has become one of those DeFi projects you can’t ignore, as it tackles a massive issue in crypto: the stablecoin trilemma. Its synthetic dollar, USDe, maintains its peg through a delta-neutral strategy – essentially, it uses collateral like ETH and hedges it with short derivative positions.

That setup maintains a stable price while earning holders yield from funding rates and staking rewards. And the best part? USDe doesn’t rely on traditional banks or fiat reserves, making it more censorship-resistant than rival stablecoins.

Ethena transparency

ENA is the governance token that powers Ethena’s ecosystem. Holders can vote on everything from risk parameters to new collateral types and incentives. Ultimately, if USDe usage continues to grow, being an ENA holder could become increasingly valuable.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

PANews June 22 news, according to CoinDesk, due to market concerns that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin fell below $100,000 on Sunday, hitting its lowest level since
MAY
MAY$0.04257+1.67%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06704-4.44%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:16
Partager
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
Gravity
G$0.01155-0.51%
Union
U$0.00932-11.40%
Solana
SOL$215.86+0.44%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:30
Partager
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10111+1.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK