MYX Finance Explodes 1240% in a Week, Is This Just the Beginning?

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/09 23:53
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01282-0.85%
MYX Finance
MYX$16.25479+21.12%

MYX, the native cryptocurrency of MYX Finance, has surged by a whopping 1240% on the weekly chart, hitting a new all-time high of $17.94 earlier today.

On September 9, its market cap surged to $3.35 billion, hitting a massive gain from under $200 million, a week before.

MYX, is the native cryptocurrency of non-custodial derivatives exchange, MYX Finance, which has been in the limelight recently.

What’s Behind the MYX Finance Price Rally?

In the beginning of September, MYX cryptocurrency was virtually unknown to the crypto community.

However, the parabolic surge in MYX price comes as derivatives exchange MYX Finance has seen a sharp rally in price and trading volumes, drawing strong attention from traders and analysts.

Several catalysts, like the upcoming V2 protocol upgrade, which promises zero-slippage trading, improved cross-chain support, and a more streamlined user experience, contributed to this rally.

Big token listings such as World Liberty Financial (WLFI), have led to fresh liquidity flowing into the exchange.

Coinglass data shows that derivatives activity for MYX Finance (MYX) has soared, with open interest reaching record levels and highlighting heavy leveraged trading.

MYX Finance processed a record $10.3 billion in assets in August, up from $1.6 billion in February.

Monthly volumes have consistently climbed each month since then, extending the upward trend.

MYX Price Shows Overbought Conditions

After a massive 1200% MYX price rally in the last two days, experts are urging caution before opening new positions.

MYX price sees parabolic rally. | Source: Tradingview

MYX price sees parabolic rally. | Source: Tradingview

Some analysts warn that the rapid gains could be risky, with the possibility of a rug pull or sudden sharp declines, advising investors to stay vigilant.

Analysts also point to the possibility of heavy profit-taking for the altcoin. From a technical perspective, the MYX price movement shows a shift from the accumulation phase of Wyckoff theory into the markup phase, which is usually followed by the distribution and markdown stages where selling pressure increases.

There are currently two other cryptocurrencies showing similar signs of building selling pressure: MemeCore and Virtuals Protocol.

Snorter Bot to Hit the $4 Million Milestone Soon

Snorter Bot ($SNORT), the Telegram-based trading assistant, is making waves after raising over $3.8 million in its presale.

Built on Solana SOL $214.4 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $116.22 B Vol. 24h: $9.67 B for lightning-fast, low-fee trades, the platform combines meme-coin energy with powerful on-chain trading tools, including near-instant swaps, front-running resistance, and live transaction simulations from a private mempool.

Holding SNORT unlocks premium features and staking rewards of up to 122%, giving early supporters serious incentives.

With a fixed supply of 500 million tokens and plans to expand to Ethereum ETH $4 283 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $517.07 B Vol. 24h: $30.49 B , BNB Chain BNB $874.2 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $121.67 B Vol. 24h: $1.05 B , and other EVM networks, Snorter Bot makes advanced trading easy, fast, and fun, all from your Telegram app.

Presale Details of Snorter Bot

  • Token Symbol: $SNORT
  • Price: $0.1039
  • Funds Raised: $3.8 million
  • Network: Solana

The ongoing presale positions Snorter Bot as a streamlined trading solution. Check out their official site to stay up to date with the Snorter Bot launch date.

next

The post MYX Finance Explodes 1240% in a Week, Is This Just the Beginning? appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14559-1.24%
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009049-3.13%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001643+0.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008--%
AaveToken
AAVE$298.63-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,278.43-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285-0.15%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9495-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst