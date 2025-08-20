NAKA News: 5,743.91 BTC Acquired

KindlyMD, Inc. (NAKA) has acquired 5,743.91 BTC through its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings, marking the company’s first major bitcoin purchase following the merger.

The acquisition brings KindlyMD’s total Bitcoin holdings to 5,764.91 BTC. This purchase was done at a weighted average price of $118,204.88, with the $679 million transaction funded using PIPE proceeds.

“This acquisition reinforces our conviction in Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve asset for corporations and institutions alike,” said CEO David Bailey. “Our long-term mission of accumulating one million bitcoin reflects our belief that Bitcoin will anchor the next era of global finance, and we are committed to building the most trusted and transparent vehicle to achieve that future.”

NAKA shares are up 4% in pre-market trading, rising to $12.50.