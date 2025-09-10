Nakamoto commits $30M to Metaplanet in largest investment and Asian market entry

Key Takeaways

  • Nakamoto has made its largest single investment, committing $30 million to Metaplanet.
  • This investment marks Nakamoto’s first entry into the Asian market, specifically in Japan.

Nakamoto has committed $30 million to invest in Metaplanet, marking its largest single investment to date and its first entry into the Asian market.

Metaplanet, which operates in Japan, gives Nakamoto exposure to Asia’s expanding digital asset sector. The $30 million commitment exceeds any previous single investment in the firm’s history.

David Bailey, a representative of Nakamoto, said, “We are proud to support their mission and believe this investment will further strengthen the global network of companies placing Bitcoin at the center of institutional finance.”

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nakamoto-commits-30m-to-metaplanet-largest-investment-asian-entry/

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

In a surprise revelation about Cryptocurrency, SEAL has revealed what they call the "largest NPM supply chain attack in crypto history" – an event that resulted in financial loss of $50. This highlights both potency and specialities in the modern cyber threats. SEAL discloses that hackers broke into the Node Package Manager (NPM) on Tuesday.
AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

PANews reported on September 10th that Cognition announced it has secured over $400 million in new funding, bringing its post-money valuation to $10.2 billion. This round was led by Founders Fund, with participation from existing investors including Lux , 8VC , Neo , and Elad Gil, as well as new investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and D1 Capital. Cognition is committed to advancing the field of AI coding agents.
Pantera's associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
