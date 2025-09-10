Nakamoto commits $30M to Metaplanet in largest investment and Asian market entry

Key Takeaways

Nakamoto has committed $30 million to invest in Metaplanet, marking its largest single investment to date and its first entry into the Asian market.

Metaplanet, which operates in Japan, gives Nakamoto exposure to Asia’s expanding digital asset sector. The $30 million commitment exceeds any previous single investment in the firm’s history.

David Bailey, a representative of Nakamoto, said, “We are proud to support their mission and believe this investment will further strengthen the global network of companies placing Bitcoin at the center of institutional finance.”