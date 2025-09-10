Nakamoto Commits $30M to Tokyo’s Metaplanet to Boost BTC Holdings

TLDR :

Nakamoto commits $30M to Metaplanet’s international equity financing, marking its largest single investment to date.

The investment is Nakamoto’s first entry into an Asian Bitcoin-focused public company listed in Tokyo.

Proceeds from Metaplanet’s international offering will be directed toward purchasing Bitcoin to expand BTC net asset value.

Common stock issuance and delivery under the financing are scheduled for September 17, 2025, following funding on September 16.

A new deal is set to reshape Bitcoin treasury strategies across Asia. Nakamoto confirmed a $30 million commitment to Japan’s Metaplanet, marking its largest investment so far.

The agreement also signals its first step into the Asian market, a move that positions Bitcoin at the center of corporate finance.

Investors are watching closely as Metaplanet continues to grow its Bitcoin holdings at pace. The transaction aligns with a wider international offering meant to strengthen the company’s financial base through BTC accumulation.

Nakamoto Expands Into Asia with $30M Crypto Investment

KindlyMD, the parent company of Nakamoto Holdings, announced the investment plan through an official statement. The deal forms part of Metaplanet’s international equity financing, which targets fresh capital to purchase Bitcoin.

According to Nakamoto, the $30 million allocation marks its single largest commitment so far.

The funding is expected to close on September 16, with Metaplanet delivering new common stock the following day. The Tokyo-listed company has positioned itself as Japan’s first dedicated Bitcoin treasury business.

Market watchers describe the move as a structured effort to accelerate BTC acquisition while building long-term value.

David Bailey, Chairman and CEO of KindlyMD, said Metaplanet has advanced Bitcoin adoption by anchoring its strategy on the asset. His comments emphasized support for firms that place Bitcoin at the core of their financial structure.

The deal, he added, strengthens a wider network of companies driving institutional adoption of the digital currency.

Nakamoto’s decision reflects a clear expansion strategy. Entering Asia through Metaplanet connects the healthcare-linked holding company with a public market pioneer in Bitcoin treasury. The investment sets a benchmark for Nakamoto’s future commitments in global markets.

Metaplanet Strengthens Bitcoin Strategy Through Equity Financing

Metaplanet outlined its goals in a corporate update, stating that the new equity financing aims to quickly increase BTC reserves.

The company plans to direct proceeds primarily into Bitcoin purchases, aligning with its treasury-first approach. This mirrors steps already approved by shareholders earlier in the month.

On September 1, Metaplanet shareholders authorized two classes of perpetual preferred shares. The company described these as tools for launching a Bitcoin-backed fixed income market in Japan. Together with common equity issuance, the new structure aims to maximize Bitcoin yield while keeping its balance sheet sustainable.

The international offering and Nakamoto’s participation provide Metaplanet with new momentum in building net asset value tied to BTC. By September 17, common stock delivery will complete the process, officially bringing Nakamoto in as a major partner.

According to posts shared by Nakamoto on social media, the investment underscores trust in Metaplanet’s long-term financial model. The company’s decision to accumulate Bitcoin aggressively has already made it a reference point for corporate crypto strategies in Japan.

The post Nakamoto Commits $30M to Tokyo’s Metaplanet to Boost BTC Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.