Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data.

AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio performance, give information about trends, and more.

For instance, users can ask Nansen AI, “What are the smart wallets buying today?” and the agent will display data available on the platform. Traders will also be able to share wallet addresses and get insights into their owners, activity, and so on.

Alex Svanevik, co-founder and CEO of Nansen, stated that the agent will soon be able to execute trades. This feature, according to the CEO, could come before the end of Q4.

Justin Sun praises Nansen AI

The release of the AI agent earned Nansen praise from TRON founder Justin Sun, who stated that AI agents will play a key role in crypto trading.