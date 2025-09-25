Nansen Unveils AI Agent to Simplify Onchain Crypto Trading

TLDR:

Nansen has launched an AI agent designed to streamline onchain crypto trading. The platform aims to replace traditional trading charts with natural conversation, providing market insights more intuitively. Nansen’s AI agent offers real-time, personalized insights, helping users make informed decisions more quickly on Ethereum and EVM networks.

AI-Powered Conversations for Enhanced Trading Experience

The Nansen AI agent uses conversational AI to deliver real-time market insights instead of relying on complex charts. Users can ask the AI specific questions about market trends, wallet activity, or performance drivers, and receive immediate, tailored responses. This direct interaction eliminates the need for traditional dashboards, making the process of analyzing blockchain data more accessible and faster for traders.

The platform is built on Nansen’s extensive database, which includes over 500 million labeled addresses. This unique dataset ensures that the AI agent provides precise and actionable information, offering a more specialized service than general-purpose AI tools. By integrating directly with users’ portfolios, Nansen AI allows for immediate analysis and attribution of market changes.

AI Agent to Shape the Future of Onchain Trading

Nansen envisions its AI agent as a critical tool for the future of onchain trading. Initially focused on research and insights, the platform will eventually incorporate trade execution, though users will retain final control over transactions. The AI will prepare the order, but the user must approve the trade before execution, ensuring that human oversight is maintained.

At launch, Nansen AI will support Ethereum and 25 other major EVM chains, with plans for further expansion. The AI agent focuses on making blockchain data more accessible and user-friendly. This approach aims to make crypto trading as easy and natural as mobile banking, with the AI providing transparent, real-time insights that can enhance decision-making and foster responsible blockchain adoption.

Nansen’s new AI-powered trading platform aims to simplify the crypto market experience, helping users navigate Ethereum and other EVM networks with ease. By combining AI with blockchain data, Nansen is setting the stage for the next evolution in onchain trading.

