Napheesa Collier Jersey Leads The Realest Unrivaled Memorabilia Auction

2025/09/25 07:10
1
Jersey worn by Napheesa Collier for the Lunar Owls during play on February 7, 2025 vs Phantom.

The Realest

The Realest, a collectibles marketplace, closed its second “Playoff Pulse” auction this past weekend, with results pointing to a growing market for women’s sports memorabilia. The sale featured game-worn jerseys from the inaugural season of Unrivaled, the professional 3×3 women’s basketball league launched earlier this year. Collectors showed strong interest, driving competitive bidding across multiple items. Napheesa Collier’s game-used Lunar Owls jersey achieved the highest figure, selling for $2,222. Angel Reese’s Rose jersey followed at $1,605, while Breanna Stewart’s Mist jersey closed at $950.

Top Auction Results

  1. Napheesa Collier’s game-used Lunar Owls Jersey sold for $2,222
  2. Angel Reese’s game-used Rose Jersey sold for $1,605
  3. Breana Stewart’s game-used Mist Jersey sold for $950

The auction builds on momentum from The Realest’s earlier drop, where Reese’s jersey led the way. With Collier now taking the top spot, the trend suggests broad-based demand rather than interest limited to a single athlete.

Napheesa Collier Leads In Women’s Sports Memorabilia Auction

MEDLEY, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Lunar Owls dribbles the ball against the Laces during the fourth quarter at Wayfair Arena on January 31, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

MEDLEY, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Angel Reese #5 of Rose dribbles the ball against the Phantom during the fourth quarter of the game at Wayfair Arena on January 31, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Realest, founded by Scott Keeney, works directly with women’s leagues and players to offer authenticated, game-used collectibles. “The success of our Unrivaled ‘Playoff Pulse’ auction is more than just a win for collectors. It’s proof that women’s sports continue to boom, capturing the passion of fans and collectors alike,” Keeney said. “By working directly with women’s leagues and athletes, The Realest is not only bringing their stories to life through authentic, game-used collectibles but also tapping into a rapidly growing market. Demand for women’s sports memorabilia is as high as ever, the stories are powerful, and we’re proud to create new ways for fans to connect with the game and celebrate historic moments.”

The timing of the auction coincides with Unrivaled’s preparations for its second season. The league will begin play on January 5, 2026, in Miami, with competition scheduled through March.

Jersey worn by Breanna Stewart for the Mist during play on February 21, 2025 vs Vinyl.

The Realest

Founded by WNBA stars Collier and Stewart, Unrivaled has expanded from its inaugural lineup to feature eight teams. The league has also confirmed that UConn standout Paige Bueckers will participate in the 2026 season, signaling continued growth in both star power and audience appeal.

Napheesa Collier’s game-worn jersey leading The Realest’s Unrivaled auction reflects the growing value of women’s sports collectibles. By offering authentic, limited-edition items and partnering directly with athletes, iconic moments from women’s sports are becoming highly sought-after fan experiences.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jennnelson/2025/09/24/napheesa-collier-jersey-leads-the-realest-unrivaled-memorabilia-auction/

