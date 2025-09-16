Narrow Senate Vote Confirms Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board

TLDR

Stephen Miran, a senior economic advisor to President Donald Trump and former strategist at Hudson Bay Capital, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Monday to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The confirmation vote was close, with 48 senators voting in favor and 47 opposed. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the only member of her party to vote against the nomination.

Miran is set to fill a seat vacated by former Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, whose term was originally scheduled to run until January 31, 2026. Kugler stepped down in August to return to her academic post at Georgetown University. Miran’s confirmation was expedited in order for him to participate in the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Political and Legal Tensions Surround Appointment

Miran’s confirmation marks a departure from long-standing norms regarding the Federal Reserve’s independence. Though Fed governors are traditionally considered politically neutral, Miran is the first in the institution’s history to hold a concurrent unpaid leave from a White House position while serving on the Fed’s Board.

During his confirmation hearing, he noted that legal counsel advised him this arrangement was permitted under federal law.

The appointment comes amid ongoing disputes between the Trump administration and the central bank. President Trump has publicly criticized the Federal Reserve for its interest rate policy and has attempted to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, a move that was temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court earlier this week. These developments raise further attention on the evolving relationship between the executive branch and the central bank.

Background in Crypto and Economic Policy

Before joining the Trump administration, Miran served as a senior strategist at Hudson Bay Capital, a hedge fund that has been involved in trading bankruptcy claims related to FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed in 2022. His background in finance and digital assets has drawn interest from both policymakers and the digital asset industry.

Miran has previously expressed views in favor of streamlining cryptocurrency regulations, suggesting a more unified framework to address the fragmented state-by-state and agency-level approach that currently governs the U.S. crypto landscape.

His addition to the Board introduces a voice with experience in digital asset markets at a time when the Federal Reserve is evaluating the potential development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and monitoring broader crypto adoption trends.

Scrutiny from Lawmakers and Critics

During Senate hearings, Democratic lawmakers raised questions about Miran’s independence and his ties to President Trump. Some pointed to a policy paper he co-authored at the Manhattan Institute that criticized the movement of individuals between the White House and the Federal Reserve, noting the irony of his current transition. Miran responded that the paper aimed to propose reform ideas and affirmed his commitment to ethical standards and legal boundaries.

Despite the concerns, no Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee opposed Miran during the nomination process. His confirmation proceeds at a time when the Federal Reserve is navigating complex economic conditions, including a weakening labor market and price pressures tied to the Trump administration’s renewed tariffs. As a voting member of the Board, Miran will participate in interest rate decisions and other monetary policy actions that influence financial markets and economic performance.

Miran stated during the hearing that he considers himself “independently minded” and intends to approach the role without influence from his previous positions. He emphasized his intention to adhere to all relevant ethics rules and to maintain a professional separation between his work at the Federal Reserve and prior advisory responsibilities.

