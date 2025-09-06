Nasdaq Approves SOL Strategies Listing For Sept. 9

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:38
Solana
SOL$201.27-0.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001615+1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01249-0.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016952+7.61%
L1
L1$0.006934-12.58%

Canadian blockchain company SOL Strategies is set to debut on Nasdaq next week after securing approval to list its shares.

In a Friday notice, SOL Strategies said it would begin listing common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on Sept. 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

The listing will end of the company’s shares trading on the over-the-counter venture market OTCQB, while maintaining trading activity on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

“This listing provides our shareholders with enhanced liquidity while giving us access to deeper capital markets as we continue scaling our validator operations and expanding our ecosystem investments,” said SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald.

The company offers traders exposure to the Solana blockchain through staking the protocol’s ative token, Solana (SOL). SOL Strategies announced raising $500 million in convertible notes in April to buy SOL tokens.

SOL Strategies’ share price on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol HODL surged about 20% on Friday amid the Nasdaq announcement. The company reported a net loss of about $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Related: SOL Strategies reports Q2 net loss of $3.5M while staking, validating revenue surge

Among the companies betting on SOL treasuries is DeFi Development Corp. On Friday, it announced a fresh acquisition of SOL tokens worth $39.76 million, bringing the company’s total holdings to 2 million SOL.

Solana upgrading to Alpenglow after governance process

On Tuesday, Solana announced that an overwhelming majority of a 52% stake participating in the governance process voted to upgrade the network to the consensus protocol Alpenglow. The upgrade is expected to significantly reduce the transaction finality on the network.

“At these speeds, Solana could realize Web2-level responsiveness with L1 finality, unlocking new use cases that require both speed and cryptographic certainty,” the Solana Foundation said in a blog post.

Magazine: Astrology could make you a better crypto trader: It has been foretold

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/nasdaq-sol-strategies-listing-shares?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.0094-6.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.304-0.27%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11217-2.20%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Partager
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014314-4.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
Partager
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026