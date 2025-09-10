Nasdaq Blocks Eric Trump From Alt5 Sigma Board

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 08:43
Threshold
T$0.01648+1.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.748+1.98%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198106+1.18%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2042-1.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10138--%
Sigma
SIGMA$0.010418+6.20%
  • Nasdaq intervention blocked Eric Trump from Alt5 Sigma’s board, limiting him to observer.
  • World Liberty Financial ties raise scrutiny as Trump-affiliated LLC holds major WLFI stake.
  • Alt5 Sigma faces mounting legal troubles with fraud rulings and CFO-linked bankruptcy case.

Eric Trump’s expected seat on the board of crypto platform Alt5 Sigma has been cut back after Nasdaq flagged compliance concerns. A late August SEC filing shows Trump was reclassified as a board observer, with World Liberty Financial co-founder Zak Folkman listed as the proposed replacement.

Alt5 Sigma is tied to World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a Trump-linked DeFi project that unveiled a $1.5 billion fundraising plan earlier this year.

Nasdaq’s Role Leaves Questions

Alt5 Sigma said the change followed discussions with Nasdaq to stay within listing standards, but the filing gave no specifics on which rules applied. Legal analysts noted Nasdaq requires a majority of independent directors but could not explain why Trump was excluded while Folkman was cleared.

The confusion deepens given Trump’s ongoing restrictions in New York, which technically don’t apply because Alt5 Sigma is incorporated in Nevada.

Trump-Linked Crypto Venture at the Center

World Liberty Financial, launched in September 2024, has marketed itself as a decentralized finance platform influenced by Donald Trump’s economic vision. The platform introduced $WLFI tokens that grant voting rights but do not represent company ownership. A Trump-affiliated LLC controls 38% of the company and holds more than 22 billion tokens, entitling it to the bulk of future sales revenue. 

The tokens initially priced at $0.015, then jumped to $0.05 in the second round, attracting accredited and foreign investors. While founders remain restricted from selling, token holders recently voted to allow limited sales by early investors.

Alt5 Sigma Faces Additional Headwinds

The SEC filing also revealed new legal problems. A Rwandan court found Alt5 Sigma’s Canadian unit guilty of illicit enrichment and money laundering, ordering its dissolution and seizure of $3.5 million in assets. The company is appealing, arguing it was the victim of fraud.

Separately, Alt5 Sigma remains tied to a U.S. bankruptcy case involving its former CFO, Virland Johnson, who is accused of hiding stock units in 2024. The firm disputes the claims but is still embroiled in proceedings.

Nasdaq’s quiet block of Eric Trump’s board role piles onto the mounting risks around Alt5 Sigma and WLFI. Between legal disputes, regulatory questions, and Trump family ties, traders are left weighing whether this venture is a genuine DeFi play, or a compliance storm waiting to hit.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/eric-trump-nasdaq-block-alt5-sigma/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1605+9.40%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002607+0.38%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004519+0.51%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Partager
CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

PANews reported on September 10th that CyberKongz announced that the KONG token will hold its TGE today, with 2% of the supply distributed to active OpenSea users from 2023 to date. Addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 10,000 USD will be eligible to claim 1,650 KONG , while addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 100,000 USD will be eligible to claim 11,250 KONG . Claims will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and users can claim starting today at 21:00 ( UTC+8 ).
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304-0.15%
CyberKongz
KONG$----%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 09:21
Partager
ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to an official announcement, ApeCoin announced that its token APE has now been simultaneously issued to the Solana network.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304-0.15%
ApeCoin
APE$0.6094+2.00%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00622-6.74%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 09:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

MicroBT and Dataprana reach $5.4 million mining hardware deal

New Ripple-BBVA Deal Signals Global Banks Are Embracing Digital Assets