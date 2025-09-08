Nasdaq files with SEC to allow trading of tokenized securities on its platform

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 21:33
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004896+3.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.123+4.68%
FORM
FORM$3.7923-3.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01296+2.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016994+0.32%

Key Takeaways

  • Nasdaq is seeking an SEC nod to permit tokenized trading of listed securities.
  • If approved, investors could trade both traditional and tokenized versions of stocks on Nasdaq by late 2026.

Nasdaq has filed a proposal with the SEC to allow stocks and exchange-traded products listed on its main market to be traded in either traditional digital form or tokenized form, Reuters reported Monday.

This would be the first time tokenized securities are allowed on a major US exchange, if approved.

The filing follows the SEC’s rulemaking agenda, which includes potential amendments to permit crypto trading on national exchanges and alternative trading systems.

If approved, investors could buy Nasdaq-listed shares that settle in token form without changing how orders are routed, priced, monitored, or reported. Nasdaq said tokenized securities must carry “the same material rights and privileges” as traditional shares.

The exchange flagged concerns about Europe, where some platforms sell tokenized US equities without providing actual shares. It projects that the first token-settled trades could arrive by late Q3 2026, pending the Depository Trust Company infrastructure.

The move comes amid rising demand for tokenized assets. Banks like Bank of America and Citi are exploring these products, while Coinbase has sought SEC approval to offer tokenized equities.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nasdaq-tokenized-securities-trading/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.45-0.19%
Suilend
SEND$0.5688+0.90%
Polkadot
DOT$4.065+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Partager
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.1269+1.21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.31+7.93%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006295+2.00%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.31+7.93%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004889+3.62%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13938+7.62%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy