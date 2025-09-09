Nasdaq files with SEC to enable trading of tokenized securities

The premier tech stock exchanges in the U.S. is preparing to start offering tokenized assets to its traders.

Summary Nasdaq filed with the SEC to enable it to trade tokenized securities

These tokenized assets will retain all investor rights and protections

The total value of tokenized assets has doubled in 2025

Asset tokenization has gotten its biggest endorsement yet. On Monday, September 8, the Nasdaq stock exchange announced a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval to trade tokenized securities.

According to Tal Cohen, president of Nasdaq, the move aims to leverage blockchain’s speed and efficiency while embedding it directly into U.S. equity infrastructure. What is more, these tokenized assets will retain all investor rights and protections, including dividends.

Cohen said tokenized assets can shorten settlement times and modernize proxy voting, among other benefits. He also emphasized that Nasdaq would always prioritize investor protections and market stability while looking for new ways to leverage the technology.

Tokenized assets become increasingly mainstream

Asset tokenization is becoming one of the strongest trends in crypto markets and is now entering the mainstream. As of August, the total value of tokenized assets doubled year over year, going from $12.4 billion to $26.3 billion.

An increasing number of traditional companies have started to join this market. For instance, on September 8, investment giant Fidelity launched a $200 million tokenized Treasury fund on Ethereum (FDIT).

Treasuries and private credit dominate asset tokenization. Tokenized equities, however, are also increasing in popularity.