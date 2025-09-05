Nasdaq Imposes Stricter Oversight on Crypto Treasury Companies

According to insiders, the exchange will now require firms that want to issue new shares for the purpose of buying digital assets to first seek shareholder approval. This step is intended to ensure that investors fully understand the risks and benefits of using corporate reserves to accumulate crypto, a strategy that has grown in popularity since Michael Saylor’s Strategy first adopted it in 2020.

A Growing Trend in Corporate Finance

What began as a bold experiment has quickly snowballed into a recognized market trend. Today, more than 100 companies publicly hold Bitcoin as a primary reserve, while 71 others have built substantial Ethereum treasuries. These firms are increasingly diversifying into other assets such as Solana, XRP, BNB, Toncoin, Dogecoin, and even emerging projects like HYPE.

The most recent entrant, AlphaTON Capital — the rebranded Portage Biotech — has already announced a $100 million Toncoin reserve, signaling how the treasury model is branching out far beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Leaders and Market Impact

Strategy remains the face of the Bitcoin treasury movement, with holdings of 636,505 BTC following its latest $444 million purchase. Collectively, corporate Bitcoin treasuries now control more than 1 million BTC. Ethereum treasuries, meanwhile, hold 4.71 million ETH worth roughly $20 billion, with Tom Lee’s BitMine accounting for nearly 1.9 million ETH alone.

But not all the news has been positive. Stocks of several treasury companies fell sharply after Nasdaq confirmed the new shareholder-approval rule. Strategy slipped over 2% to $322, while Ethereum-focused BitMine and SharpLink tumbled as much as 9%. The pullback also coincided with a broader downturn in the crypto market, which saw both Bitcoin and Ethereum slide from recent highs.

Balancing Oversight and Adoption

Analysts say Nasdaq’s new framework may initially dampen momentum but could ultimately strengthen the credibility of crypto treasury firms. By forcing transparency, the exchange is betting that investors will be more comfortable backing companies that put digital assets at the core of their balance sheets.

“This rule doesn’t stop the trend — it formalizes it,” said one market strategist. “The fact that Nasdaq is stepping in shows that crypto treasuries are no longer a fringe idea. They’re becoming a permanent feature of corporate finance.”

As corporate adoption grows, the debate now shifts to whether other exchanges will follow Nasdaq’s lead. With billions already flowing into treasuries across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and emerging altcoins, the sector looks set to remain one of the most closely watched intersections between Wall Street and the crypto market.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Nasdaq Imposes Stricter Oversight on Crypto Treasury Companies appeared first on Coindoo.