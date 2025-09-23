AVAX One’s $700M accumulation plannings, paired with backing from high-profile advisors, signals a strong wave of institutional adoption that could strengthen Avalanche’s market position. The treasury-driven demanding for over 20 million AVAX tokens provides a potential price floor through staking yields. As the AgriFORCE growing systems is transforming itself. The small agritech company will also [...]]]>AVAX One’s $700M accumulation plannings, paired with backing from high-profile advisors, signals a strong wave of institutional adoption that could strengthen Avalanche’s market position. The treasury-driven demanding for over 20 million AVAX tokens provides a potential price floor through staking yields. As the AgriFORCE growing systems is transforming itself. The small agritech company will also [...]]]>

Nasdaq-Listed AgriFORCE to Rebrand as AVAX One, Launches $550M Raise and $700M Avalanche Treasury

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 21:33
Avalanche
AVAX$35.17+10.84%
  • AVAX One’s $700M accumulation plannings, paired with backing from high-profile advisors, signals a strong wave of institutional adoption that could strengthen Avalanche’s market position.
  • The treasury-driven demanding for over 20 million AVAX tokens provides a potential price floor through staking yields.

As the AgriFORCE growing systems is transforming itself. The small agritech company will also can rebrand as AVAX One, becoming the first Nasdaq-listed firm fully focused on owning AVAX tokens and building a crypto treasury around the Avalanche network. To date, the Avalanche Foundation is targeting a $1B reserves push through dual vehicles with discounted AVAX sales, according to a Crypto News Flash (CNF) report.

It’s not just a name change—AVAX One also plans to raise $550 million (via a $300M PIPE + up to $250M in equity-linked deals) and use that capital to accumulate over $700 million worth of AVAX. High-profile players like SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci, Hivemind Capital’s Matt Zhang, and Coinbase Institutional’s Brett Tejpaul are joining its advisory board.

An important note is that the strategy extends to tokenizing real-world assets and integrating fintech/insurtech firms into Avalanche’s ecosystem. According to statements shared in Mitrade, Jolie Kahn, CEO of AVAX One, stated:

Moreover, an Avalanche must sustain its edge in a crowded layer-1 landscape. Some more recent data shows varied value flows via Ethereum and Bitcoin bridges, but competition from Solana and Ethereum’s scaling solutions persists. Success will depend on AVAX One’s ability to attract retail alongside institutions and deliver on NAV premiums over ETFs.

Market Implications for AVAX

Now, let’s see whether a treasury-fueled rally is underway, the AVAX One announcement has already rippled through crypto markets, with AVAX tokens rebounding sharply from recent lows around $30. The treasury commitment implies immediate demand for over 20 million AVAX tokens (at current prices), potentially tightening supply and supporting price floors through staking yields.

As of now, AVAX trades at $34.36 USD, indeed marking a robust 8.95% gain over the past 24 hours and 12.85% in the past week. This uptick propelled 24-hour trading volume to $2.56 billion, a 70%+ increase from prior levels, while market capitalization climbed to $14.86 billion—now surpassing Chainlink (LINK) in rankings. See AVAX price chart below.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01565+2.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+0.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014195-4.50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.455-0.43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13556+11.39%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002886-2.69%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!