Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces $100 Million Purchase of Surprise Altcoin! But Price Remains Unresponsive!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 09:37
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005942-3.30%
Triathon
GROW$0.0242+18.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01235-1.04%
TONCOIN
TON$3.172+0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017632-1.78%

Following Bitcoin and Ethereum, the treasury strategy for altcoins continues to grow. Investment news continues to arrive for Toncoin (TON), one of the altcoins that has recently gained traction.

The latest news on this point comes from Nasdaq-listed company AlphaTON Capital, formerly known as Portage Biotech Inc., which has been renamed AlphaTON Capital.

According to an official statement, AlphaTON Capital has launched a plan to acquire approximately $100 million worth of Toncoin and create a TON-focused digital asset treasury.

The company will focus on TON token reserves, network verification, and ecosystem project incubation, encouraging the development of Telegram ecosystem applications.

The statement stated that the company is currently in the financing collection phase and TON purchases have not yet begun.

Although the exact date was not given, it was stated that TON purchases will be made gradually and are planned to be completed in 2025.

Despite this massive buying news, no significant movement was seen on the TON price chart.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/nasdaq-listed-company-announces-100-million-purchase-of-surprise-altcoin-but-price-remains-unresponsive/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,776.6+2.73%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001591-2.39%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
AaveToken
AAVE$323.61+2.32%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.334-0.83%
MAY
MAY$0.04272+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network