Nasdaq-Listed Company Completes First Cardano Buy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 08:10
Nasdaq-listed Reliance Global has kickstarted its digital treasury move, making its first Cardano purchase.

Reliance Global Group announced today that it has made its first purchase of Cardano (ADA) in a move that boosts its recently launched Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) initiative. Reliance strengthens its digital asset treasury by including Cardano in its latest buying spree.

This follows the company’s initial purchase of Ethereum (ETH) earlier this month. This marks its ongoing push to have a diversified portfolio including major cryptocurrencies.

The news of the launch of the Cardano digital treasury fund coincides with Cardano’s eighth anniversary. It now marks eight years since the first Cardano (ADA) block was minted.

The genesis block was minted on Sept. 23, 2017, at 9:44 p.m. UTC. Cardano has seen remarkable growth over the years as it has surpassed 114 million mainnet transactions and has sustained uptime for 2,923 days unbroken.

Cardano making moves in RWA

Cardano is making moves in RWA tokenization. The London Stock Exchange Group welcomed MembersCap to open the market on Sept. 22, 2025.

Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard shared his excitement about ringing on the London Stock Exchange and the announcement of work around RWA from the Cardano Foundation.

MembersCap became the first fund to launch and record a transaction on LSEG’s DMI platform, having successfully done so alongside Archax and the Cardano Foundation.  

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, took center stage at the Korea Blockchain event, with Input Output sharing highlights from the keynote address, including, “The core of crypto is trust. When you have trust you can rebuild the social and economic systems of the world.” The Cardano founder went on, “Privacy and identity: the two missing things, they’re the last mile of crypto.”

Source: https://u.today/nasdaq-listed-company-completes-first-cardano-buy

